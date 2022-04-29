ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

*Updated with Video* Suspect Sought in a Burglary One Offense: 3500 Block of 13th Street, Northwest

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDetectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in a Burglary One offense that occurred on Saturday, April 16, 2022, in the 3500 block...

WDVM 25

Ride-share robber on the loose, DC police searching for suspect

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Officers from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) are searching for suspects who held victims at gunpoint and forced them to withdraw money at an ATM early Sunday morning. Around 12:30 a.m., police say an unidentified number of victims got into a vehicle that was believed to be ride-share in the 600 block […]
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
NBC Washington

4 Adults, 3 Teens Arrested After Puppy Stolen at Gunpoint in DC

One of two puppies stolen from their owners at gunpoint in Northwest D.C. on Wednesday is back home after police discovered the dog in a home in Northeast D.C. Pablo is safe after one of several dognappers put a gun to his owner’s stomach in broad daylight near Florida Avenue and Eighth Street NW.
