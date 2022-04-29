Motorist Advisory - Street Construction Project May Impact Traffic on N. Goodman Street Starting Monday

City of Rochester

Motorist Advisory

(Friday, April 29, 2022) – Street construction activities will begin taking place along N. Goodman Street between Peck Street and Bay Street and between Clifford Avenue and Norton Street on Monday, May 2.

During construction, the street will be open to two-way traffic; however, at times flaggers will be on site to direct the flow of traffic and pedestrians as needed. Access to driveways or private walks may be restricted at certain points and parking restrictions will be in place at certain times during the work.

This project is scheduled to be completed by the fall of 2022.

For more information, contact the City’s Construction Project Manager, Marcus Cox at (585) 428-8253.

Project related updates can be found at www.cityofrochester.gov/StreetBeat.

