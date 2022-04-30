City of Port Arthur's effort to remove homeless camp stalls

HOUSTON — We're learning more about XMi Protection a day after a majority of the Harris County Commissioners Court granted the company a no-bid contract. "Motion carries 3-2. Thank you guys so much,” Judge Lina Hidalgo said after its approval during Tuesday's meeting. XMi will provide personal security...
A second round of rental assistance in Jefferson County is beginning. The funding comes from federal dollars and is part of Covid-19 relief legislation. Both the state and larger counties received money to distribute to those needing help paying their rent. Jefferson County contracted with the Southeast Texas Regional Planning...
A local elected official is urging the federal prison director to address staff-shortages at a federal prison complex in Beaumont where another inmate has died following a nationwide lockdown earlier this year.
Comments / 1