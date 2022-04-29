News Release - International Plaza Opens Sunday, May 1

City of Rochester

News Release

(Friday, April 29, 2022) – Mayor Malik D. Evans will join City Council President Miguel Meléndez, the Ibero-American Development Corporation, and other elected officials and community members to kick off the opening of the International Plaza, 828 N. Clinton Ave. at 1 p.m. The International Plaza will be open every Sunday through October 16 from 12 noon to 4 p.m.

The international-themed market with a zest for Latin flavor brings the world to Rochester with featured entertainment, cultural activities, and global assortments of cuisines and products for citizens to enjoy.

The International Plaza will also open for extended hours for anchor vendors in re-purposed shipping containers throughout the spring, summer, and fall. Container opportunities are available.

For assistance with starting and growing your business, contact Augustin Rodriquez at augustin.rodriguez@iaal.org. Pop up and tent vendors can secure spots on Sunday market days for $30 per week. Discounts are available for full season vending and multiple day vendor purchases.

For more information and vendor applications, visit www.cityofrochester.gov/internationalplaza or call (585) 451-5676.

Follow the International Plaza on social media: @theinternationalplazaroc.

