Rochester, NY

News Release - International Plaza Opens Sunday, May 1

Rochester, New York
Rochester, New York
 3 days ago

City of Rochester

News Release

(Friday, April 29, 2022) – Mayor Malik D. Evans will join City Council President Miguel Meléndez, the Ibero-American Development Corporation, and other elected officials and community members to kick off the opening of the International Plaza, 828 N. Clinton Ave. at 1 p.m. The International Plaza will be open every Sunday through October 16 from 12 noon to 4 p.m.

The international-themed market with a zest for Latin flavor brings the world to Rochester with featured entertainment, cultural activities, and global assortments of cuisines and products for citizens to enjoy.

The International Plaza will also open for extended hours for anchor vendors in re-purposed shipping containers throughout the spring, summer, and fall. Container opportunities are available.

For assistance with starting and growing your business, contact Augustin Rodriquez at augustin.rodriguez@iaal.org. Pop up and tent vendors can secure spots on Sunday market days for $30 per week. Discounts are available for full season vending and multiple day vendor purchases.

For more information and vendor applications, visit www.cityofrochester.gov/internationalplaza or call (585) 451-5676.

Follow the International Plaza on social media: @theinternationalplazaroc.

###

Comments / 0

Government
City
Rochester was one of the United States' first boomtowns, initially due to the fertile Genesee River Valley, which gave rise to numerous flour mills, and then as a manufacturing center, which spurred further rapid population growth. While the city experienced some significant population loss as a result of deindustrialization, strong growth in the education and healthcare sectors boosted by elite universities and the slower decline of bedrock companies such as Eastman Kodak and Xerox (as opposed to the rapid fall of heavy industry with steel companies in Buffalo and Pittsburgh) resulted in a much less severe contraction than in most Rust Belt metro areas.

