Jacksonville, FL

Man charged in connection to triple murder turned kidnapping in Jacksonville

First Coast News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTerrell Lewis, 37, was charged with...

www.firstcoastnews.com

First Coast News

Man accused of murdering pregnant niece charged with additional felonies

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous report) A Jacksonville man charged with killing his pregnant niece has been charged with additional felonies. Johnathan Quiles pled not guilty on Wednesday morning to three counts of lewd and lascivious molestation. These charges are in relation to a separate case that is not connected to his murder charge.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
CBS News

Escaped murder suspect Casey White and missing corrections official Vicky White had a "special relationship," Alabama sheriff says

An Alabama sheriff's office said Tuesday that escaped murder suspect Casey Cole White and missing corrections official Vicky White, who is suspected of helping him escape, had a "special relationship." The sheriff's office did not provide any additional information about the alleged relationship. "Investigators received information from inmates at the...
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
News 12

Police ID man killed in shooting at Garcia Mini Market in Bridgeport

Police have identified a man killed in a shooting at Garcia Mini Market in Bridgeport. Michael John Bernardo III, 35, was shot and killed at Garcia Mini Market on Newfield Avenue on Thursday. Police say Bernardo had ties to the local area as well as in Port Saint Lucie, Florida....
News4Jax.com

‘Everybody loved her’: Mother of 4 identified in deadly shooting at Jacksonville gas station

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Family members on Monday identified a woman who was found shot to death at a gas station on Lem Turner Road as a mother of four children. The family of Tayda Smith, 28, said they believe she was just in the wrong place at the wrong time when she was shot at the Raceway gas station. Police believe the shooting occurred at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

