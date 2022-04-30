Motown downs Park for OVAC Championship

RICHMOND, OH – Morgantown captured the OVAC championship after downing Wheeling Park 8-2 on Friday night.

Morgantown grabbed an early two-run lead in the top of the first inning but the Mohigans really heated up in the later stages of the game.

A three-run fifth inning sealed the deal followed by two runs in the sixth and seventh combined.

Wheeling Park put up one run in each the fifth and sixth but never caught the Mohigans’ lead.

Maddox Bowers was the winning pitcher and named game MVP.

Jeffrey Poach finished the night 2-for-3 with three RBI.

