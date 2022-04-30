UGA LB Nakobe Dean slides to Eagles at pick No. 83

Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Once projected as a first-round pick, Dean fell down the draft board due to his injury history. Dean dealt with several injuries during his college career, including a torn labrum, knee tendinitis, and a pectoral strain this offseason.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reports that letters were sent to NFL teams from independent doctors giving Dean a clean bill of health, calling his injury a pec strain.

Nine linebackers were chosen ahead of Dean, including UGA teammate Quay Walker, selected by the Green Bay Packers with the No. 22 pick in the first round. Four linebackers were picked before Dean in the fourth round alone, including Oklahoma's Brian Asamoah (No. 66), Wyoming's Chad Muma (No. 77), Alabama's Christian Harris (No. 75), and UAB's Alex Wright (No. 78).

Last season, Dean played in 15 games for Georgia, finishing with 72 tackles (10.5 for loss), six sacks, two interceptions, and two forced fumbles.

A 2021 consensus All-American, Dean earned the Dick Butkus Award, given to college football's most outstanding linebacker.

In three seasons playing for the Bulldogs, Dean compiled 168 tackles, 7.5 sacks, two interceptions, and three forced fumbles in 36 games.