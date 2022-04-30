ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

UGA LB Nakobe Dean slides to Eagles at pick No. 83

By Mike Santa Barbara
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q5mKY_0fOn1n5000
Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Once projected as a first-round pick, Dean fell down the draft board due to his injury history. Dean dealt with several injuries during his college career, including a torn labrum, knee tendinitis, and a pectoral strain this offseason.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reports that letters were sent to NFL teams from independent doctors giving Dean a clean bill of health, calling his injury a pec strain.

Nine linebackers were chosen ahead of Dean, including UGA teammate Quay Walker, selected by the Green Bay Packers with the No. 22 pick in the first round. Four linebackers were picked before Dean in the fourth round alone, including Oklahoma's Brian Asamoah (No. 66), Wyoming's Chad Muma (No. 77), Alabama's Christian Harris (No. 75), and UAB's Alex Wright (No. 78).

Last season, Dean played in 15 games for Georgia, finishing with 72 tackles (10.5 for loss), six sacks, two interceptions, and two forced fumbles.

A 2021 consensus All-American, Dean earned the Dick Butkus Award, given to college football's most outstanding linebacker.

In three seasons playing for the Bulldogs, Dean compiled 168 tackles, 7.5 sacks, two interceptions, and three forced fumbles in 36 games.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Packers Invite UW Whitewater Wide Receiver to Rookie Camp

The Green Bay Packers are doing their due diligence when it comes to adding depth to their wide receiver room. Brian Gutekunst drafted three receivers in the 2022 NFL Draft, including Christian Watson in the second round. Additionally, the Packers have signed multiple wide receivers as undrafted free agents. This list includes Wisconsin Badgers fan favorite Danny Davis. According to a recent Tweet, the Packers have also invited Ryan Wisniewski of UW Whitewater.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

A Jordan Love Trade Could Allow Packers to Sign Former Super Bowl MVP

On the flip side, Jordan Love’s contract expires in two years (without the fifth year option). Between now and next off-season Green Bay really has to get a read on two things; how long Aaron Rodgers intends to play, and if they think Jordan Love can be “that guy” in Green Bay. The Packers don’t want to find themselves in a New Orleans Saints situation where they are paying two guys on the roster “QB money.”
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

The Eagles were wise to pass on Tyrann Mathieu

Fresh off of what many consider to be one of the strongest draft classes in years, Howie Roseman and the Philadelphia Eagles were immediately linked to veteran Safety Tyrann Mathieu…again. The Honey Badger had been waiting patiently for a team to snap him up, and the Eagles seemed like a logical fit after refusing to draft a safety, but it was the Saints who ultimately paid up. Contrary to what you’ll see on Twitter, this isn’t a bad thing.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Louis Riddick Says Maybe Pittsburgh Will be Home Again

The Pittsburgh Steelers are entering the final stages of their general manager search, which includes current ESPN analyst and former Pitt star Louis Riddick. While many fans would love to see Riddick return to Pittsburgh as the Steelers successor of Kevin Colbert, there are many candidates the team is considering.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
State
Georgia State
Philadelphia, PA
Football
State
Alabama State
City
Philadelphia, PA
State
Oklahoma State
Yardbarker

Report: Broncos Give Massive Guarantee to Undrafted Rookie

After making nine selections in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Denver Broncos proceeded to tack on a slew of undrafted free agents. According to media reports, the Broncos have signed 13 UDFAs:. Alabama OLB Christopher Allen. Buffalo LB Kadofi Wright. USC LB Kana’i Mauga. East Carolina CB Ja'Quan McMillian.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

NFL mad Lions turned Aidan Hutchinson card in so quickly at NFL Draft?

Almost immediately after Michigan Wolverines superstar pass-rusher Aidan Hutchinson officially declared for the 2022 NFL Draft in January, analysts and fans began linking him with the Detroit Lions, who held the second overall selection for this year's player-selection process. Hutchinson is originally from Plymouth, Michigan, and admitted during the NFL...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Wright
Yardbarker

Atlanta Hawks GM Travis Schlenk Hints At Major Moves During This Offseason After First-Round Exit: "There Will Be More Turnover Because That's Just How The NBA Works."

The Atlanta Hawks came into this season on a high. Having made it to the Eastern Conference Finals last season, great things were expected from the young roster led by Trae Young. However, it didn't work out quite so well for the Hawks this time around, with them making it into the playoffs as a 9th seed.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Steph Curry And Ja Morant's Father Tee Shared A Hug After Warriors vs. Grizzlies Game 1

The Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies played out a very intense Game 1 to start their Western Conference Semifinal series. The game came down to the last shot, with Ja Morant missing the lay-up that would've given them the victory. The game was eventful, with Draymond getting ejected and riling up the Grizzlies crowd, who were fully involved in everything that was happening on the court.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin on Drafting Connor Heyward

The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted Connor Heyward in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, creating four groups of brothers within the locker room. But being Cam Heyward's sibling isn't why Heyward ended up in black and gold. "Cam just happens to be his big brother," head coach Mike Tomlin...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eagles#College Football#Dick Butkus#American Football#Uga Lb Nakobe Dean#Espn#A Philadelphia Eagle#The Green Bay Packers#Uab
Yardbarker

Texans Continue To Bolster The Defense With Latest Signing

The exodus of talent from the Houston Texans continued during the 2022 offseason. Safety Justin Reid joined the Kansas City Chiefs on a three-year, $31.5 million deal, while outside linebacker Jacob Martin signed a three-year, $13.5 million deal with the New York Jets. Those departures made the Texans turn their...
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Jason Kidd Slams Rudy Gobert After Eliminating Jazz

Apparently, eliminating the Utah Jazz from the Western Conference playoffs wasn’t enough for Jason Kidd. The Dallas Mavericks coach still has Jazz center Rudy Gobert on his mind as the Mavs get set to open Game 1 of their series Monday night in Phoenix. And it wasn’t exactly complimentary...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Las Vegas Raiders Undrafted Free Agent Signings

After each NFL Draft follows the undrafted free agent signing period. This season, teams have a total of $167,944 to use on undrafted free agents. Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler has already noted that he wants to make sure that every undrafted signing is purposeful and effective. It’s not a light task for the Silver and Black.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Georgia
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
University of Alabama at Birmingham
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
Yardbarker

Giants Draft Grades For All Eleven Picks

Joe Schoen’s first draft as the New York Giants’ general manager is in the books. While we won’t be able to properly evaluate this draft class for at least a few years, it’s never too early to assess the value procured with each pick. Big Blue...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Rafael Nadal among tennis pros criticizing Wimbledon for Russia ban

Like so many major sporting events right now, the Wimbledon tennis competition has chosen to bar Russian and Belarusian players from participating in this year's tournament. But not all athletes involved in the tournament think that's the right call. Rafael Nadal is one of several tennis pros to speak out...
TENNIS
Yardbarker

Steelers stole potential Hollywood Brown replacement from Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens lost a big piece of their offense during the first round of the draft when they traded wide receiver Marquise Brown. They were about to select a player later on that they believed could help replace Brown, but their biggest rival spoiled that plan. According to Peter...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Louisville Basketball 2022-23 Roster Outlook 3.0

It might be the first week of May, but it's never too early to take a glimpse into the future and look at how the 2022-23 roster for the Louisville men's basketball program could shake out. While there are still several roster spots left to fill, the Cardinals are starting...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

32K+
Followers
35K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy