BCSO searching for teen girl missing since Monday afternoon

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police and Crime Stoppers are requesting the public's help in searching for 34-year-old woman who was last seen 5 years ago. Crystal Lopez and her dog were last seen April 26, 2017 at 17000 block of Henderson Pass around 8 a.m. At the time...
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for the person who gunned down a 16-year-old in March. Ruben Rodriguez was found dead with several gunshot wounds at 6 p.m. on March 23 in the 14500 block of Quesenberry Road, not far from Watson Road and Somerset Road on the South Side.
Andrea Lynn Hayslette lived in Surfside Beach, South Carolina with her husband Larry and their two children; 5-year-old Ryan and 2-year-old Katie. According to The Charley Project, the 29-year-old was a straight-A student at Coastal Carolina University and she worked part-time.
Jurors found a man guilty of all charges for murdering a woman he briefly dated. “I’m still alive,” Brandon Roberts, 29, yelled Tuesday as judicial marshals took him from that courtroom in Bridgeport, Connecticut, according to The Connecticut Post. He shot therapist Emily Todd, 25, in the back...
A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
HUMBLE, Texas – A 16-year-old girl was shot and killed after she was reportedly held captive inside her northeast Harris County home by her mother’s boyfriend, deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office said. It happened Friday morning in the 2400 block of Canton Trace Lane in Humble.
MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
SAN ANTONIO (KABB) — A family narrowly escaped tragedy last weekend in Texas. Early Saturday morning, the family said a person opened fire on their San Antonio home. One of the bullets missed a young boy's bed by inches. The mother's identity has been concealed due to her fear...
SAN ANTONIO — A man was found tied up and critically injured on the side of the road on the far east side Saturday morning, Sheriff Salazar says. The incident occurred at the 11000 block of La Vernia Road at 7:30 a.m. Saturday. Salazar says when deputies arrived at...
A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning.
Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release:
female 1a, BPD
female 2, BPD
female 3 and male 2, BPD
female 4, BPD
male 1, BPD
male 2a, BPD
male 3a, BPD
Male 3b, BPD
Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100.
Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000.
Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An investigation is underway after a fatal two-vehicle accident occurred on Friday afternoon. The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a two-vehicle accident that occurred at 3:20 p.m. on State Highway 48, across from KeppelAMFELS. The investigation revealed that a black Chevrolet Camaro was traveling westbound on Highway 48 […]
A Florida woman has been arrested after allegedly making a bomb threat to her son’s high school, enraged that her son wasn't being fed enough at the cafeteria. Anaya Metoya Smith, 41, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a threatening voicemail she left at Cocoa High School on Feb. 3 around 5:30 p.m., saying she’d "blow ... up" the school, according to the probable cause affidavit. The city of Cocoa is about 45 miles east of Orlando.
It was May 10th, 2020 when 47-year-old Echo Lloyd vanished right out of her home located in Edwards, Missouri. Earlier that day, Echo's daughter Kelsey drove over to give her some Mother's Day presents consisting of flowers and a card. When her mom didn't answer the door, Kelsey placed her presents right there on Echo's porch. But 3 days later when Kelsey still had not heard from her mom, she reported her as missing. In the days between Kelsey going to her mom's house to deliver her presents and reporting her mom missing, Kelsey called her mom multiple times, though her mom never picked up...
SAN ANTONIO — Dashcam footage acquired by KENS 5 provides a driver's-side perspective on the frightening San Antonio highway crash that resulted in one of them partially hanging over a lower level. No one was injured in the dramatic accident, including the drivers. But a stretch of westbound I-10...
WEST HARRIS COUNTY, TX (COVERING KATY) – The only gun shots you’d typically hear at the corner of Westheimer Parkway and Fry Road are those coming from the range at George Bush Park, but we are learning that wasn’t the case on the evening of March 1, 2022.
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are asking the public to help them identify a robbery suspect. Police said the woman, who is believed to be in her 40s or 50s, is accused of assaulting a female employee after stealing items from the Walmart in the 8900 block of West Military Drive on March 26.
SAN ANTONIO — Four people were shot while filming a music video near Ingram Park Mall early Wednesday morning, police said. The shooting happened around 2:15 a.m. at a barbershop on Wurzbach, across the street from the mall. Police said a group of young men in their 20s were...
