WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Guy Quinn is one of many people who lost their homes in Friday’s tornado in Andover. But that shared experience doesn’t make his any less personal. Quinn was looking forward to an anniversary dinner with his wife on Friday night when the forecast -- and the sky -- turned dangerous and they decided to stay home. He wanted to get a good look at the storm.

ANDOVER, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO