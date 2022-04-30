ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Browns pick WR David Bell in round 3 of NFL Draft

By Jordan Unger
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 4 days ago

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Browns picked wide receiver David Bell in round three of the NFL Draft Friday evening.

Bell, from Purdue University, is 6’1″ and 212 pounds. He finished his career as a first-team Associated Press All-American, Big Ten Conference Receiver of the Year after 93 receptions for 1,286 yards (13.8 per catch) and six scores.

He was the No. 99 pick overall.

Bell was the team’s third pick of the night after taking cornerback Martin Emerson and defensive end Alex Wright.

