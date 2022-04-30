Polar Bears roll over Beavers in five innings

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Fairmont Senior steamrolled Bluefield 16-5 in five innings on Friday night at Staton Field in Clarksburg.

The Beavers had an early 1-0 lead but once the Polar Bears got going, they didn’t slow down.

Fairmont put up three runs collectively in the second and third innings for the lead they never lost.

Gunner Riley finished the night 4-for-5 with three RBI, Evan Dennison had two RBI going 2-for-4 and Gavin Blair also had a good night going 2-for-3 and two RBI.

Trevor Bigelow got the job done on the bump, striking out six.

