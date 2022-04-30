ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andover, KS

Photo Gallery: Tornado touches down in Kansas, causes damage

By Hicham Raache/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yy0HW_0fOmzQcp00

ANDOVER, Kan. ( KFOR ) – A tornado touched down in Kansas, Friday evening, and left damage in its path.

KFOR sister-station KSN reported that a tornado caused damage in southeast Sedgwick County before moving into Andover in Butler County.

UPDATE: Tornado Watch canceled

KFOR viewer Bill Reitz shared the below photos of the Kansas twister:

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i9BaB_0fOmzQcp00
    Kansas tornado damage. Photo by Bill Reitz.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NBXn7_0fOmzQcp00
    Andover tornado. Photo by Bill Reitz.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Isbyy_0fOmzQcp00
    Andover tornado. Photo by Bill Reitz.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UJfmp_0fOmzQcp00
    Andover tornado. Photo by Bill Reitz.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UY3Bb_0fOmzQcp00
    Andover tornado. Photo by Bill Reitz.

KSN reports that as of now there are no confirmed injuries related to the tornado.

Central and Northern Oklahoma were under a Tornado Watch, but it was canceled early Friday evening.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
County
Butler County, KS
City
Andover, KS
Local
Kansas Sports
Butler County, KS
Sports
Andover, KS
Sports
State
Oklahoma State
KAKE TV

Tuesday marks 31 years since devastating F-5 'Andover Tornado'

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Today marks 31 years since of one of Kansas' most devastating tornadoes. Known as the Andover Tornado, the F-5 caused damage across Harper, Sedgwick and Butler Counties on April 26, 1991. That twister claimed 17 lives -- most of them taken from the Golden Spur mobile home park.
ANDOVER, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tornado Watch#The Tornado#Gallery#Ksn
KSNT News

Visitation held for Topeka woman shot and killed on I-70

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Friends and family of a Topeka woman who died after being shot while driving a car on a Kansas highway came together on Monday night to honor and remember her life. Samantha Baum, 27, of Topeka, was shot on Sunday, April 10 while driving west on I-70 in Dickinson County. Baum was […]
TOPEKA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
Ash Jurberg

The Tulsa woman giving away billions

I write a lot of business and finance stories. Usually focusing on people who have amassed billion-dollar fortunes. But what I try to find is inspiring stories of people who prefer to donate their money rather than buy huge mansions and private jets.
TULSA, OK
KFOR

KFOR

24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy