Photo Gallery: Tornado touches down in Kansas, causes damage

ANDOVER, Kan. ( KFOR ) – A tornado touched down in Kansas, Friday evening, and left damage in its path.

KFOR sister-station KSN reported that a tornado caused damage in southeast Sedgwick County before moving into Andover in Butler County.

KFOR viewer Bill Reitz shared the below photos of the Kansas twister:

Kansas tornado damage. Photo by Bill Reitz.

KSN reports that as of now there are no confirmed injuries related to the tornado.

Central and Northern Oklahoma were under a Tornado Watch, but it was canceled early Friday evening.

