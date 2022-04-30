Photo Gallery: Tornado touches down in Kansas, causes damage
ANDOVER, Kan. ( KFOR ) – A tornado touched down in Kansas, Friday evening, and left damage in its path.
KFOR sister-station KSN reported that a tornado caused damage in southeast Sedgwick County before moving into Andover in Butler County.UPDATE: Tornado Watch canceled
KFOR viewer Bill Reitz shared the below photos of the Kansas twister:
KSN reports that as of now there are no confirmed injuries related to the tornado.
Central and Northern Oklahoma were under a Tornado Watch, but it was canceled early Friday evening.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.
Comments / 1