Orange County, FL

Former Orange County firefighter sues over termination due to insubordination of vaccine mandate

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A former battalion chief with Orange County Fire Rescue is suing over what he claims was an “unlawful termination” for insubordination amid a now voided vaccine mandate for county employees. Stephen Davis was fired in October 2021 he refused to discipline and...

Repeal of Disney’s Reedy Creek ‘will not cause tax increases’ for Floridians, DeSantis press secretary says

ORLANDO, Fla. – Rent prices are surging in Orlando as hundreds enter homelessness on an annual basis, but while Orange and Osceola county taxpayers look to see if Gov. Ron DeSantis’ planned 2023 dissolving of the Reedy Creek Improvement District will make it even more expensive to live in Central Florida, the governor’s press secretary Christina Pushaw on Thursday said such concerns were “a fit about some baseless hypothetical.”
Orange County, FL
Florida State
Orange County, FL
Florida Lawmakers Think Gov. DeSantis Will Create New District For Disney, One He Controls

ORLANDO (CBSMiami) – A group of central Florida lawmakers thinks they’ve figured out Governor Ron DeSantis’ end game when it comes to his high-profile battle with Disney over its self-governing district. While the governor has yet to release a plan for the future of the Reedy Creek Improvement District, they said they are hearing that he plans to create a new district that would be under his control. “The governor’s actions on Reedy Creek was purely retribution,” said state Senator Randolph Bracy. The nearly 60-year-old special district acts as a governing body for the land where Walt Disney World sits. During a...
DeSantis warns Biden: If you caravan illegal migrants to Florida, we'll reroute them to Delaware

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis joined "The Ingraham Angle Town Hall" in Orlando, Florida, on Thursday to break down Florida's efforts to crack down on illegal immigration. RON DESANTIS: It affects everybody. The fentanyl that's coming across the border is affecting every state in this union. That's why the number one cause of death for 18 to 45 is now fentanyl overdoses. We have money in the state budget. I don't have it yet. I'm going to get it within the next few weeks. If Biden is caravanning people into Florida … I think what you're seeing there is these are people that are getting here on their own, which is harder to do if there's a big movement of them, then you can stop at the interstate, and then you can reroute. We want to reroute to Delaware. We think that that's appropriate to be able to do that. So that's what we're going to do.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is applauded by children as he officially STRIPS Disney of its 55-year-old special tax and land privileges after Biden slammed 'ugly' GOP for 'going after Mickey'

Ron DeSantis won his war against Disney today as he officially stripped the company of its 55-year-old special privileges that effectively allowed it to self-govern. The Florida governor wrote into law the plan which scrapped the Reedy Creek Improvement District, meaning the firm will no longer be able to govern itself.
Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
'It's insane': Florida's frustrating home insurance situation stands as barrier to buying for many

Tommy and Connie Friedrich found their dream house on a quiet street just blocks from a serene lake. “St. Cloud has a real old-time feel,” Tommy Friedrich said. His wife Connie fell in love with the porch and started brainstorming how they could do some cosmetic renovations once they purchased the home. The Friedrichs placed an offer on the house, which they said the seller accepted. They ran into an obstacle, however, after they had their inspection.
DeSantis’s Disney battle has created financial chaos in Florida. Here are 4 things that could happen next

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis revoking special land use privileges that Disney has enjoyed in the state since 1967 is the latest escalation of a spat that began when the company came out against his so-called Don’t Say Gay law. Now the state’s taxpayers may pay the price.
Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
Homelessness in Florida becoming middle-class problem

The pictures of a booming Florida are hard to miss. The state's population growth over the past 10 years leads the nation, construction has become as much a part of the state's landscape as its coastline and, according to the governor's office, the economy here is thriving. So, perhaps it's...
