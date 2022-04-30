Bike stolen from Columbus coffee shop found thanks to community support

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Central Ohio Crime Stoppers are offering a reward for information on a north Columbus shooting at a store for its “Midweek Crime Special.” Police say a man went into the Ameristop Food Mart on Walford St. just before 7:00pm on April 17 trying to sell a pair of shoes to […]
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police have identified a man and a woman who were found dead after a shooting in the Linden area. According to the Columbus Division of Police, officers responded to a call of a dead woman inside a home on the 1300 block of East 26th Avenue at approximately 3:23 p.m., […]
A new trend in treasure hunting called magnet fishing has blown up over the past two years, evidenced by an explosion of YouTube channels covering the hobby. Magnet fishing is a pretty simple activity. Hobbyists attach high-powered magnets to strong ropes, drop them into waterways and see what they attract.
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are investigating after a body was found Thursday in a wooded area behind a strip mall. Chillicothe police said in a news release Friday that officers were called to the area, in the 1000 block of North Bridge Street, about 5 p.m. Thursday after the body had been found. The […]
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are on the scene of a deadly shooting at a barbershop in north Columbus. According to Columbus Police, a shooting was reported at 12:04 p.m., Tuesday, in the 5800 block of N. Meadows Boulevard. Officers found the victim, 51-year-old Lawrence Jefferson, dead at the scene. Police Sgt. Joe Albert […]
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man was indicted Tuesday after he allegedly shot a woman while she was driving. Jordan Slocum, 30, was indicted for attempted murder Tuesday for allegedly shooting a woman in the head as she was driving both of them on I-71 southbound, north of East North Broadway Street, around 3:25 […]
A southern Ohio woman was sentenced for the dragging death of her small dog. Cynthia Temple-Colburn, of Waverly, was found guilty of Felony animal cruelty. Her charges stem from images that went viral across social media showing a small dog being dragged behind Colburn’s car.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The city of Columbus has shut down another home in the Hilltop area due to drug activity. “Our Zone Team is working alongside CPD to build strong cases to shut down drug houses that threaten public health and safety,” said Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein. “By taking this drug house out of play, […]
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 27-year-old woman was indicted Thursday for her alleged involvement in the shooting death of Tolen L. Flowers. Shawnquita Howard, of Columbus, is accused of shooting the 30-year-old victim in the head near the intersection of Cleveland Avenue and East Spring Street on April 16, according to court records with the […]
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus couple has been arrested and indicted on charges they stole and sold over 1,000 catalytic converters throughout 2021, according to Franklin County Municipal court records. A complaint states that 41-year-old Tommy Cox Jr. and 46-year-old Shannon Vance were arrested on March 4 and face 43 separate charges that include […]
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a woman wanted for questioning in a hit-and-run investigation. They say the incident happened at the Walmart on Route 60 in Huntington on April 17. Anyone with information should contact Detective Bailey at 304-634-4672 or message the sheriff’s office on […]
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police have arrested a man after they say he shot a woman in the head as she was driving both of them in north Columbus. According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 3:25 a.m., Saturday, officers responded to I-71 southbound, north of E. North Broadway on the report […]
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A shooting near Clime Road has left a woman dead. According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 3:46 a.m., Monday, officers were called to the 1300 block of Vida Court on the report of a shooting. Police say Sorenta Hylton, 31, was struck by gunfire when someone […]
MANSFIELD, Ohio (WCMH) — A 16-year-old girl was killed Wednesday morning after a shooting in Mansfield, according to the Mansfield Police Department. Police say they received a 911 call from a woman on 100 block of Stewart Ave. just before 9:00am who said to send police before disconnecting. Officers went to the location and heard […]
TOLEDO (WJW) — A seven-month-old baby was killed after shots were fired into a vehicle being driven by her father Wednesday. According to Toledo Police reports, Desire Hughes was with her father, Jeremiah Hughes, 20, when occupants in another vehicle fired shots at their car. Desire Hughes was taken to the hospital but died as […]
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police have identified the man killed in a shooting earlier this week. According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 3:08 a.m., Monday, officers were called to the 100 block Whitethorne Avenue on the report of shots fired. When officers arrived on scene, they found the male victim, now […]
A man made a tragic discovery just before 11:30 am in West Portsmouth. The man contacted the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office to say that he discovered his friend unresponsive on the floor of a Dry Run Road home. He feared the friend was deceased. When medics arrived on the...
