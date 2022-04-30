ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Man planned to meet online friend, instead he was carjacked by 2 masked men, Syracuse police say

By James McClendon
Syracuse.com
Syracuse.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Syracuse, N.Y. — A 25-year-old man planned to meet a person he had previously only met online when two masked men carjacked him Wednesday night, police said. The armed robbery was reported at about 11:27 p.m. Wednesday from a home in...

www.syracuse.com

Comments / 11

ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York.

 https://www.syracuse.com

