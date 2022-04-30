ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

AEW's Samoa Joe Retains ROH World Television Championship on Rampage

By Matthew Aguilar
ComicBook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe main event of tonight's AEW Rampage featured a battle for the Ring of Honor TV Championship between Samoa Joe and Trent, and after the introductions, it was time for the match. Joe opened things up with a powerful shoulder tackle that sent Trent to the corner, and then Joe came...

comicbook.com

Comments / 1

ComicBook

AEW Star Quietly Pulled From Official Roster

The Dark Order's Stu Grayson was quietly pulled from AEW's official roster on the company's website this week, leading fans to believe that he is gone from the company. Grayson arrived in AEW at the 2019 Double or Nothing event as one-half of The Dark Order's original incarnation and stuck with the group through Brodie Lee's leadership and their eventual pivot into a goofy babyface faction. His most recent match took place on the April 20 episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, where he, Alan Angeles, Alex Reynolds and Ten won a 10-man tag team match.
WWE
ComicBook

WWE Has Reportedly Denied a Former Champion's Release Request Multiple Times

Roderick Strong has asked for his release from the WWE multiple times over the past few months, according to a new report Sean Ross Sapp dropped on Fightful Select on Monday. Those requests have reportedly been shot down after Strong has voiced his over numerous frustrations behind the scenes. The former NXT North American, Cruiserweight and Tag Team Champion was the only member of the Undisputed Era to not leave the company in 2021, and shortly after he signed a new deal he was made the focal point of a new group, Diamond Mine. That faction's lineup debuted with Strong, Tyler Rust, Hideki Suzuki and Malcolm Bivens with his wife Marina Shafir and Arturo Ruas also penciled in. Every person on that aforementioned list is now gone from WWE.
WWE
ComicBook

AEW: Four Wrestlers' Contracts Have Expired (Update)

Four wrestlers have officially been removed from the AEW roster as their contracts have all expired — Joey Janela, Marko Stunt, Jack Evans and Stu Grayson. The first three did not come as a surprise as Janela and Evans had previously commented on their contracts not being renewed while Stunt hadn't competed in AEW since last September. Grayson's removal from the roster came as a surprise to many on Monday given the popularity of The Dark Order faction, though Dave Meltzer provided some more details on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio.
WWE
ComicBook

One Reason Why WWE TV Has So Many Camera Cuts

One of the biggest complaints WWE fans have about the TV presentation of Monday Night Raw, NXT 2.0, Friday Night SmackDown and monthly premium live events (pay-per-views) is the barrage of camera cuts and camera shakes during matches. The criticism is often brought up by fans on social media with Kevin Dunn, WWE's Executive Vice President of Television Production, often taking the blame. But according to Mike Mansury, who previously worked as VP of WWE's Global Television Production, the decision isn't Dunn's fault.
WWE
Person
Samoa Joe
ComicBook

AEW Star Plays WWE's The Brooklyn Brawler on Latest Young Rock Episode

Tonight's episode of Young Rock centered around a young Dwayne Johnson making his in-ring debut for the WWF at a 1996 live event in Corpus Christi. The episode is loaded with portrayals of wrestling legends like Triple H, The Undertaker and Mick Foley and culminates in Johnson's first-ever match with Steve Lombardi aka The Brooklyn Brawler. Wrestling fans will undoubtedly recognize the man playing the former jobber — All Elite Wrestling's Colt Cabana. The former Ring of Honor star has been with AEW since 2020 and has spent the bulk of the last two years as a member of The Dark Order.
BROOKLYN, NY
ComicBook

WrestleMania Backlash Will Break a WWE Streak Set Before the COVID-19 Pandemic Began

WWE announced on this week's SmackDown that it would be shaking up the card for WrestleMania Backlash scheduled for next Sunday in Providence, Rhode Island. Following a brawl involving Roman Reigns, The Usos, Drew McIntyre, Riddle and Randy Orton early in the show, Adam Pearce was bullied into booking a six-man tag match for the pay-per-view with The Bloodline vs. RK-Bro and McIntyre. Not only does this wipe away one of the few title matches scheduled for the show (and arguably the one with the biggest stakes since it was going to unify Raw and SmackDown's tag titles), but it breaks a streak WWE had going since before the COVID-19 pandemic began.
WWE
ComicBook

Parker Boudreaux (Harland) Comments on His WWE Release, Gets an Endorsement From Major Promoter

Parker Boudreaux (aka Harland) was one of 10 NXT wrestlers released by the WWE roster on Friday, bringing his career with the company to an end after just over one year. Boudreaux built up a name for himself in the online wrestling community without even competing in a match thanks to his resemblance to Brock Lesnar, but WWE veered away from that when he made it to television by shaving his head and giving him a silent persona to work alongside Joe Gacy. He has since changed his Twitter profile back to his real name and proclaimed, "PARKER BOUDREAUX... is back."
WWE
ComicBook

New WWE Banned Word Confirmed After This Week's WWE Raw

WWE has quietly kept a list of "banned words" that Vince McMahon forbids wrestlers and on-screen personalities from saying on WWE programming. More than 30 of those banned terms were confirmed last year by the Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer and centered around words relating to violence or insider phrases like "getting over" or "babyface/heel." Meltzer noted on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio that another term has been added, "non-title." The phrase is often used when a champion is competing in a match but their championship isn't on the line for whatever reason.
WWE
ComicBook

ComicBook

Mick Foley Comments on The Undertaker Not Mentioning Him During His WWE Hall of Fame Speech

The Undertaker's WWE Hall of Fame induction speech last month was met with plenty of praise from fans and wrestlers alike, but there was one omission that some fans noticed — no mention of Mick Foley. The Undertaker's history with Foley, particularly his Mankind persona, resulted in some of the most iconic moments of the 90s for the WWE, particularly their infamous Hell in a Cell match at King of the Ring 1998. But while some fans were upset, Foley admitted in a new interview on the "In The Kliq" podcast this week that there was no frustration on his end.
WWE
ComicBook

AEW: More Details on CM Punk's Mayans M.C. Role

CM Punk made a surprise appearance on Tuesday night's edition of Mayans M.C., much to the delight of AEW fans watching the Sons of Anarchy spin-off. Punk's character, Paul, is shown at a barbeque alongside Gilly (Vincent "Rocco" Vargas), revealing he's also a military veteran. Showrunner Elgin James revealed on Tuesday in an interview with GameSpot that Punk will pop up on future episodes.
COMBAT SPORTS
ComicBook

WrestleMania Backlash 2022 Start Time, Full Card, How to Watch, Betting Odds

WWE's WrestleMania Backlash 2022 marks the first pay-per-view event since WrestleMania 38. And while the show has a few rematches from last month's two-night event, a few new storylines have popped up to fill out the card. One of the show's headliners was originally going to be a tag match between The Usos and RK-Bro to unify the Raw and SmackDown tag team championships, but that was later scrapped in favor of a six-man tag match involving The Bloodline, RK-Bro and Drew McIntyre with no titles on the line. Outside of Survivor Series, this show will be the first time no world title gets defended since Elimination Chamber 2020, the last pay-per-view before the COVID-19 pandemic took full effect.
WWE
ComicBook

New AEW Series Confirmed for TBS

A new AEW series is coming to TBS in the near future, as confirmed by WarnerMedia's Ringleaders on Tuesday. The property sent out an email asking fans what they want the new series to be called, offering up a description of what it will be — "AEW's top performers are ushering in a new behind-the-scenes wrestling series like no other... Every episode will track our core cast on the road at AEW events as they try to hold onto the titles they have or win back the ones they've lost, with everything culminating at the biggest Pay-Per-View event of the year. They all hope to walk away champions, but there aren't enough belts for everybody. Heroes will rise, villains will fall, champions will be crowned... and with more access, more star talent, and more drama than ever before, we'll see it all through the eyes of the biggest names in the company."
COMBAT SPORTS
ComicBook

Bron Breakker Retains WWE NXT Championship at Spring Breakin

The main event for WWE NXT's Spring Breakin was for the NXT Championship, with Champion Bron Breakker facing Joe Gacy, who has been targeting Breakker's family over the past few weeks. They immediately came out swinging, with Breakker sending Gacy out of the ring and chasing him until Gacy got up on the ring apron, which led to Breakker picking him up and tossing him in the ring. Gacy got away and sent Breaker into the turnbuckle, but Breakker shoot it off and charged into Gacy. Gacy threw a punch and then went to dial in a hold to halt Breakker's momentum, but eventually, he brought Gacy down and knocked him back to the floor.
WWE
ComicBook

AEW Fight Forever: More Names Reportedly Confirmed, Roster Size

AEW Fight Forever, the first console video game for All Elite Wrestling, is still reportedly planned for release later this year. More information about the game is supposed to drop on the AEW Games Twitch channel on Wednesday, but in the meantime, Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp dropped a new report with some behind-the-scenes tidbits about the game. That includes a report that the game's roster is currently expected to have around 50 wrestlers and that there will be "some unfortunate notable omissions in the first release," though DLC is being discussed.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Bruce Prichard Admits WWE's Big Mistake With Randy Orton Early in His Career

Randy Orton recently celebrated 20 years in the WWE and his legendary career has been well-documented. While initially struggling due to an injury, Orton immediately shot up the card by being added to Triple H's Evolution faction, eventually resulting in him winning the World Heavyweight Championship in 2004 and becoming the youngest man to ever hold one of WWE's world titles. The following night he was kicked out of Evolution by a jealous Triple H. And while that betrayal is an iconic moment in both men's careers, Orton's babyface run that immediately followed fell flat and he wouldn't regain momentum until turning heel again and focussing on ending The Undertaker's WrestleMania streak.
WWE

