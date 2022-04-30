ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Black studies program celebrates 50-year anniversary at UNO

By KMTV Staff
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oxgc2_0fOmyIus00

Black studies at the University of Nebraska Omaha is celebrating its 50-year anniversary.

It serves as a time to look back on how UNO's program started.

Back in November of 1969, a group of 54 Black UNO students led a peaceful protest demanding that the university invests in education in what is now known as Black history.

But, it took mass arrests and a couple of years before getting to that point. One Black studies professor talked about how the program gives students knowledge about areas they might not otherwise learn about.

"I, myself, that's what made me have a passion for Black studies. It was like, wait a minute. Why wasn't I told any of this? It's just basic things that we should have been taught. Then, you have to come to Black studies to get redirected. So, it's ah-ha moments all across the board," said Dr. Cynthia Robinson.

To learn more about the anniversary event, click here .

Comments / 1

OMAHA, NE
