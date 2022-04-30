ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Racine, WI

Brittany Booker's father speaks about search for daughters killer

By Tony Atkins
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 4 days ago
It's been nearly a week and police continue to search for the man accused of killing Brittany Booker, a mother of six, in Racine.

Outside Booker's home sits a memorial with freshly lit candles.

via Racine police
Terry L. Jackson Jr. (left) and Brittany Booker (center right)

TMJ4 News spoke with Booker’s father, Leonard Larry. He is desperate to find justice.

“She didn’t have to die like that,” Larry said.

Police say Booker was killed last Sunday by 41-year-old Terry Jackson whose still on the run.

On her home’s doorbell camera, her final moments can be seen. She was reluctantly seen walking outside her home with Jackson.

At the family’s request, TMJ4 News is not showing the video.

“It was like, my daughter looked back, like, ‘help me dad.’ My daughter would have ran, but she took that for her kids, because she did not want him to go back in there and do something to her kids," Larry said.

City of Racine Police Department
The City of Racine Police Department shared new pictures of Terry Jackson. Jackson is the suspect wanted for the homicide of 30-year-old Brittany Booker.

Larry says his daughter begged for help before she was killed.

She was a friend of an ex-girlfriend of Jackson. He is accused of attacking that woman with a hammer in February.

“Listen, we ain’t out the woods yet. This guy is doing what he wants to do, and I don’t understand it,” Larry said. “I need all eyes. Anybody eyes all over. Please help me. I want to bring my daughter’s killers to Justice. Brittany, I promise you, this case is not going cold.”

Any witnesses, or people with any information are asked to call Racine Police Investigator and US Marshall Task Force Officer Mike Seeger at (262)939-2437 or Lt. Freidel at (262)635-7761. Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (262) 636-9330, or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.

