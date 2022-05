Both the White Sox and Cubs scuffled through April, but don’t tell that to the fans of each team who braved dreary weather for the first game of this year’s Crosstown series. The crowds may have been small, but the cheers were strong, including plenty of noise supporting the South Siders. Sox fans went home happy, too, as their team came away with a 3-1 win on Tuesday night. Here’s how it shook out:

CHICAGO, IL ・ 16 HOURS AGO