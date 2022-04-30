ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
JT Woods and Terrel Bernard both picked in the third round of 2022 NFL Draft

By Eric Kelly
 4 days ago

LAS VEGAS, NV ( FOX 44 ) — Two more Baylor Bears joined their teammates Jalen Pitre and Tyquan Thornton as NFL Draft picks on Friday. The Los Angeles Chargers drafted JT Woods with the 79th overall pick (3rd round) and the Buffalo Bills drafted Terrel Bernard with the 89th overall pick (3rd round).

Woods will now play in the AFC West after a senior season where he was tied for the lead nationally in interceptions with six interceptions.

Meanwhile, Bernard will go play for the AFC East Champions following a Baylor career where he played in 45 games in the green and gold, while recording 320 total tackles in the process.

