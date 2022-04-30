ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trumbull, CT

New rugby team forms at Trumbull High School

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago
A new team is rugby beginning, taking on the backfields at Trumbull High School.

News 12 Connecticut's Justin DeVellis has more on the newest team at the school.

