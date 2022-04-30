ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

WIVT Sportscast 04/29/22

By Nick Ketter
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sk3QW_0fOmvK9B00

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT)- Take a look at your local sports update for April 29th.

WIVT sports has highlights of Binghamton and Elmira’s and Windsor and Watkins Glen clash in boys lacrosse, plus a look at the New York Giants early draft picks.

A look at your local scores is below:

High School Boys Lacrosse
Elmira 9 – Binghamton 3
Windsor 11 – Watkins Glen 2
Maine-Endwell 16 – Owego 2
Chenango Valley 11 – Dryden 5
Johnson City 17 – Union-Endicott 0
Seton Catholic 11 – Whitney Point 3

High School Girls Lacrosse
Chenango Forks 18 – Union-Endicott 3

High School Baseball
Horseheads 13 – Johnson City 4
Windsor 13 – Chenango Forks 6
Susquehanna Valley 12 – Chenango Valley 5
Maine-Endwell 20 – Binghamton 2
Union-Endicott 11 – Vestal 5
Norwich 11 – Owego 3

High School Softball
Horseheads 14 – Johnson City 1
Maine-Endwell 12 – Binghamton 0
Vestal 5 – Union-Endicott 0
Windsor 12 – Chenango Forks 0
Chenango Valley 8 – Susquehanna Valley 6 – Final/8
Owego 14 – Norwich 2
Oneonta 9 – Seton Catholic 8 – Final/8

Minor League Baseball
Binghamton 2 – Erie 0

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel 34

Rumble Ponies Finish Erie Series with Weekend Split

Binghamton was at Mirabito Stadium over the weekend to wrap up a 6-game series with the Erie SeaWolves. Heading into Saturday, the Ponies had dropped 3 of the first 4 games in the series. Things didn't change much Saturday as the Ponies could only muster one run despite a solid start by Mitch Ragan, who went 4 scoreless innings and fanned 5 Erie batters. Binghamton dropped that one, 3-1 and turned the page to Sunday. And that was a much better outing for the Ponies. Bingo struck quickly with 2 in the 2nd, followed the next inning by Ronny Mauricio's 3rd home run of the year, a 2-run shot and his 2nd hit of the game. Jeremy Vasquez added some insurance runs for the Ponies in the 8th as he smacked a 2-run double that put Binghamton up 6-3. And that would go on to be the final. The Ponies will head to Hartford for 6 games with the Yard Goats beginning tomorrow. First pitch for that one is at 7:05.
BINGHAMTON, NY
WETM 18 News

Horseheads boys lacrosse defeats Ithaca on senior night

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Blue Raiders picked up a big win on senior night on Tuesday. The Horseheads boys lacrosse team defeated Ithaca for the second time this season 17-5 on senior night. Landen Snyder had five goals and an assist for the Blue Raiders. Dom West also scored five goals for Horseheads. Zach […]
HORSEHEADS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Binghamton, NY
City
Dryden, NY
Binghamton, NY
Sports
City
Johnson City, NY
City
Whitney Point, NY
WETM 18 News

18 Sports Plays of the Week – 5/3

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for the 18 Sports Plays of the Week. The 18 Sports team brings you the top plays of the week from around the Twin Tiers. This week’s top plays include a behind-the-back goal by Horseheads lacrosse player Zach Lese and a walk-off three-run home run by Corning’s Kelsey Booker. […]
ELMIRA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lacrosse#Wivt#High School Girls#The New York Giants#Maine Endwell 16#Dryden 5#Vestal 5 Norwich#Maine Endwell 12#Susquehanna Valley 6#Seton Catholic 8#Nexstar Media Inc
News Channel 34

What A.J. Brown will bring to the Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia Eagles General Manager Howie Roseman made a blockbuster trade at the NFL draft Thursday night, trading for star receiver A.J. Brown from the Tennessee Titans for a first and third-round pick. The Eagles also extended Brown’s rookie contract. According to Philadelphia Inquirer beat writer Jeff McLane, Brown and the Eagles agreed to […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
News Channel 34

PSU names new Director of Athletics: Patrick Kraft

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State has named its next Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics/director of athletics, Patrick Kraft, President-elect Neeli Bendapudi announced Friday. Kraft was the William V Campbell Director of Athletics at Boston College before accepting his new position here in Central Pennsylvania. He will assume the role on July 1.     “I […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
News Channel 34

WATCH: Adoptable Pet of the Day, meet Zhonda

Zhonda is a spayed 8 month old female cat. She is a gorgeous cat and super sweet as well. She gets along with other cats and she is able to even entertain herself. She is available at SPEAK Animal hospital Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by Owego and Endicott Agway.
PETS
News Channel 34

Gov. Wolf: State Police ready to implement stricter ghost gun regulations

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Governor Tom Wolf, along with the Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner, on Friday announced that Pennsylvania is ready to implement stricter regulations on ghost guns. In early April, The Hill reported President Biden announced a ban on unlicensed kits to manufacture ghost guns at home. The new rule includes a ban on “buy build shoot” […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
News Channel 34

April 29th weather forecast: Dry and sunny weekend

(Friday, April 29, 2022) Dry and sunny weather dominates the Southern Tier Friday and right through the weekend. Next chance of rain won’t come until Monday.  Have the fleece coats and sunglasses ready to go again. We’re still running cool, but temperatures should be a couple of degrees warmer Friday with highs around 50 thanks […]
BINGHAMTON, NY
News Channel 34

Three Take 5 tickets worth over $35K sold in NY

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Three top-prize winning tickets were sold in New York in the first few days of May. According to the New York Lottery, top-prize winning tickets were sold in the Bronx, Freeport, and Buffalo. One of the winning tickets was sold on April 30 at Crotona Lotto Plus located at 1936 Crotona […]
LOTTERY
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy