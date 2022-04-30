WIVT Sportscast 04/29/22

Binghamton was at Mirabito Stadium over the weekend to wrap up a 6-game series with the Erie SeaWolves. Heading into Saturday, the Ponies had dropped 3 of the first 4 games in the series. Things didn't change much Saturday as the Ponies could only muster one run despite a solid start by Mitch Ragan, who went 4 scoreless innings and fanned 5 Erie batters. Binghamton dropped that one, 3-1 and turned the page to Sunday. And that was a much better outing for the Ponies. Bingo struck quickly with 2 in the 2nd, followed the next inning by Ronny Mauricio's 3rd home run of the year, a 2-run shot and his 2nd hit of the game. Jeremy Vasquez added some insurance runs for the Ponies in the 8th as he smacked a 2-run double that put Binghamton up 6-3. And that would go on to be the final. The Ponies will head to Hartford for 6 games with the Yard Goats beginning tomorrow. First pitch for that one is at 7:05.

BINGHAMTON, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO