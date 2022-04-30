WIVT Sportscast 04/29/22
BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT)- Take a look at your local sports update for April 29th.
WIVT sports has highlights of Binghamton and Elmira’s and Windsor and Watkins Glen clash in boys lacrosse, plus a look at the New York Giants early draft picks.
A look at your local scores is below:
High School Boys Lacrosse
Elmira 9 – Binghamton 3
Windsor 11 – Watkins Glen 2
Maine-Endwell 16 – Owego 2
Chenango Valley 11 – Dryden 5
Johnson City 17 – Union-Endicott 0
Seton Catholic 11 – Whitney Point 3
High School Girls Lacrosse
Chenango Forks 18 – Union-Endicott 3
High School Baseball
Horseheads 13 – Johnson City 4
Windsor 13 – Chenango Forks 6
Susquehanna Valley 12 – Chenango Valley 5
Maine-Endwell 20 – Binghamton 2
Union-Endicott 11 – Vestal 5
Norwich 11 – Owego 3
High School Softball
Horseheads 14 – Johnson City 1
Maine-Endwell 12 – Binghamton 0
Vestal 5 – Union-Endicott 0
Windsor 12 – Chenango Forks 0
Chenango Valley 8 – Susquehanna Valley 6 – Final/8
Owego 14 – Norwich 2
Oneonta 9 – Seton Catholic 8 – Final/8
Minor League Baseball
Binghamton 2 – Erie 0
