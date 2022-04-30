ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baylor Baseball loses series opener against No. 9 Texas Tech

By Eric Kelly
 4 days ago

WACO, TX ( FOX 44 ) — The Baylor Baseball team fell in game one of its weekend series against No. 9 Texas Tech by a 7-1 final.

The Bears got off to a slow start, as the Red Raiders took an early 5-0 lead, and they were never able to close the gap.

Game two of the series between the two teams will take place on Saturday, April 30th at 3:00 pm.

