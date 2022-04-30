Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Anderson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 22:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as forecast precipitation 24 hours into the future. Changes to the rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 24 hours, may cause changes to these river forecasts. A Flood Warning means water levels above flood stage are imminent or may already be occurring. Persons along rivers and streams in the warned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and property. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and water.weather.gov The next statement is expected by late tonight. Target Area: Bureau; La Salle; Putnam The National Weather Service in Chicago IL has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Illinois Illinois River at La Salle affecting La Salle, Bureau and Putnam Counties. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY FRIDAY AFTERNOON REPLACES RIVER FLOOD WATCH * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Illinois River at La Salle. * WHEN...From this evening to early Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Agricultural areas in La Salle, Spring Valley, and Peru are inundated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 19.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this evening to a crest of 20.4 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage Friday morning. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

BUREAU COUNTY, IL ・ 3 HOURS AGO