Eau Claire, WI

Eau Claire Marathon weekend launches

By JD Danielson
WEAU-TV 13
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The 2022 Eau Claire Marathon begins its ceremonies on Saturday. The full event spans both Saturday and Sunday with multiple racing events on each day. Saturday will feature, among other family-oriented events, a 5K and 10K. The 10K race was added this year due to high...

www.weau.com

WEAU-TV 13

SHELLY BARG

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - We would like to nominate Shelly Barg for the Sunshine Award. Shelly is an amazing leader, mentor, and friend. She volunteers with many community activities including Women With Courage, the local hospital, and St. John’s Church. She is willing to help those in need and goes above and beyond to make sure everyone’s needs are met before her own. Shelley has a very busy and active life but still makes the time to assist others. No matter how big the task is she never turns away any challenge and truly enjoys giving back to others. She is a true asset to the community. She brightens the lives of everyone she meets with a bubbly personality and a smile that makes your day better.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

River Prairie Festival-Celebration of Art

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - River Prairie Festival is a community event that celebrates the 2022 season of programming in River Prairie Park and art in the Chippewa Valley. River Prairie Festival will take place May 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at River Prairie Park in Altoona with events the whole family can enjoy.
ALTOONA, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Inaugural spring Dash and Bash at UWEC

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -A new spring event took place at UW-Eau Claire Tuesday as part of the University’s Springfest. The inaugural spring Dash and Bash is a two-part event with a campus-wide race guided by clues and challenges followed by a “Bash,” formerly known as the “Spring Block Party.” Members of UWEC and the Eau Claire community who attended got to enjoy free music, food, games, and giveaways to celebrate another successful semester.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

SportScene 13 for Tuesday, May 3rd, 2022

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Crosstown rivalry action as Eau Claire North and Eau Claire Memorial meet on the baseball diamond and soccer field. Plus, Old Abes softball hosts River Falls, Fall Creek plays Regis, and Blugold softball closes out the regular season.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
106.9 KROC

Rochester Shocked By News of Popular Restaurant Closing

I am absolutely shocked at the latest news from a popular restaurant in downtown Rochester, Minnesota. A place that has been serving customers amazing food for 4 years is closing on Saturday, April 30th. Cameo Restaurant is Closing in Downtown Rochester, Minnesota. Extremely sad news was shared on Wednesday, April...
ROCHESTER, MN
Channel 3000

6 Wisconsin cities ideal for a getaway

You could spend a lifetime exploring the little towns and interesting cities within the state’s borders. It’s sometimes easy to overlook some of the smaller spots that don’t get as much tourism buzz, but these six locations are ideal for a Wisconsin getaway. Right under the Door...
WISCONSIN STATE
WEAU-TV 13

TAYLOR KEMMIS

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to nominate Taylor Kemmis for the Sunshine Award. Taylor is one of the most down-to-earth guys I have ever met. He works very hard, with long hours. Nicole Jackson.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
purewow.com

The Best Camping in Wisconsin—18 Spots to Sleep Under the Stars (or Under a Roof)

Camping options in Wisconsin are plentiful. There are literally 6,000 unique campsites in the Wisconsin State Park System, plus private camping zones, rentals (like VRBO) and more. Seasoned outdoorsy types looking to unplug and die-hard RV fans alike can find a spot. The key is planning ahead so you know what you’re signing up for—and you do have to sign up because campsite reservations are almost always required. The busy season for camping in Wisconsin is Memorial Day through Labor Day. Some parks are open year-round, so if you want to ensure you don’t run into many other people, try snagging a campsite in April or October or pick a more secluded area. No matter where you go, be sure to pack swimsuits and sturdy hiking boots.
WISCONSIN STATE
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Large item collection begins May 16 in La Crosse

LA CROSSE (WKBT) – Large item collection begins in the city of La Crosse Monday, May 16 and will run until Friday, May 27. There will be one collection per recycling collection day. The city says items shall not be set out more than 12 hours before collection Property owners are responsible for removal of extra items left out once pickup is complete. Each pickup is limited to five items and their counterparts (a table and four chairs is considered one item). Electronics and appliances will not be taken. Items cannot exceed 300 lbs.
LA CROSSE, WI
WDIO-TV

Ice on lakes ahead of Wisconsin Fishing Opener

With the Wisconsin fishing season starting this Saturday, tourist season for the Lake Nebagamon Village Inn Motel and Restaurant has already begun. “It’s mostly people getting ready now for spring, coming up for cabins, hopefully getting out on the ice or the open water. I should say, see some ice here, open water and yeah, you get a few guests for that and then go from there for the rest of the summer, of course,” said owner Shannon Salomaki.
WISCONSIN STATE
WSAW

Wausau nonprofit set to open its doors to the community by July

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A new nonprofit will soon be opening its doors to the Wausau community. The Hagar House aims to help single women families get back on their feet. It will do that with programs, mentoring and community outreach. NewsChannel 7 first learned about the organization in Aug....
WAUSAU, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Executive Director of Pablo Center named 2022 Champion of Arts recipient

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) -The City of Altoona and Eau Claire Area EDC is announcing the 2022 Champion of Arts recipient. The recipient is named Jason Anderson, Executive Director of Pablo Center at the Confluence. The City of Altoona says the award is presented annually and is intended to recognize a...
ALTOONA, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Request to annex future Country Jam site into Eau Claire moves forward

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The future site of Country Jam USA is one step closer to being annexed into the City of Eau Claire. Earlier this year, Country Jam announced it would be moving in 2023 to 160 acres of land in the Town of Wheaton. The new grounds are located west of Highway T and south of 20th Avenue.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

SkyWarn 13 Weather @ 10 (5/1/22)

Recent suicides spotlight the struggles student-athletes face. Since March, three student-athletes have taken their own lives. SkyWarn 13 Web Weather (5/1/22) SkyWarn 13 Web Weather (5/1/22) SkyWarn 13 Weather @ 10 (4/30/22) Updated: May. 1, 2022 at 3:21 AM UTC. SkyWarn 13 Weather @ 10 (4/30/22)
ENVIRONMENT
WEAU-TV 13

Parts of the Chippewa River Trail closed due to high river levels

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Parts of the Chippewa River Trail are closed due to rising water levels in the Chippewa River. The City of Eau Claire said Tuesday that the Chippewa River Trail behind the UW-Eau Claire Fine Arts Building and at the boat landing behind Hobbs Ice Arena are closed until the river level drops below its action stage.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
US News and World Report

23 Top Things to Do in Wisconsin

America's Dairy State may not be on everyone's vacation radar, but the state boasts pristine state parks, iconic architecture and rich culinary traditions supplemented by craft beer and farm-to-table experiences. Also, of course, its residents are famous for their Midwestern hospitability. America's Dairyland is well worth the trip for weekend getaways or week-long vacations. It's no exaggeration to claim Wisconsin offers something for every type of traveler – world-class art for culture enthusiasts, metropolitan food tours for foodies, numerous waterparks for families and relaxing scenery for outdoors lovers, including rolling hills, lush farmland, forests and lakes. Read on to explore the top things to do in Wisconsin. (Note: Some tours and excursions may be affected by the COVID-19 outbreak. New policies may be in place, including capacity restrictions and parking reservation requirements. Check with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the U.S. Department of State and local tourism boards before traveling.)
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin Rapids Tribune | The Daily Tribune

Firehouse Subs and coffee news

Happy Tuesday and welcome to the Streetwise Newsletter! Last week, I reported Firehouse Subs will open this summer in Stevens Point. The sub shop that supports first responders will open in the Northpoint Shopping Center, 200 N. Division St.. Based on reader response to this announcement, people are excited for it to open in central Wisconsin. ...
STEVENS POINT, WI

