Denver, CO

Waterton Canyon access closes 2 weeks in May

By Lanie Lee Cook
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 4 days ago

LITTLETON, Colo. (KDVR) — Hikers and bikers on the Colorado Trail will need to find alternative access points when Waterton Canyon closes in May for annual maintenance.

The two-week closure will impact weekdays from Monday, May 16, through Friday, May 27. Neither the canyon nor the parking lot at the canyon’s entrance will be accessible.

The closure is because of Denver Water’s annual dust mitigation project.

“Waterton Canyon is an extremely popular recreation destination, and we recognize that the two-week, weekday closure is an inconvenience,” said Brandon Ransom, manager of recreation for Denver Water. “By taking the time to reduce the dust early in the season, we’ll be able to provide a better experience for hikers, bikers and runners throughout the rest of the summer.”

Going hiking? Prepare ahead of your expedition

It will remain open on Saturday, May 21, and Sunday, May 22.

Waterton Canyon marks the first segment of the Colorado Trail. It also connects to the Roxborough State Park trail system and the Indian Creek Trail.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

