Investigation underway after K-9 found dead in Cattaraugus County

By Adam Duke, Evan Anstey
 4 days ago
ASHFORD, N.Y. (WIVB) — According to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s office, retired Erie County K-9 Haso was found dead Friday after going missing in Ashford Hollow earlier this week.

Haso, an 8-year-old dog, reportedly ran off Monday, though he was fitted with a microchip.

The Sheriff’s office confirmed Friday that Haso’s death is under investigation after his body was found in West Valley.

They say a necropsy is being performed. Anyone with information that could help authorities in their investigation can call (716) 938-2217.

