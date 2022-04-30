Investigation underway after K-9 found dead in Cattaraugus County

ASHFORD, N.Y. (WIVB) — According to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s office, retired Erie County K-9 Haso was found dead Friday after going missing in Ashford Hollow earlier this week.

Haso, an 8-year-old dog, reportedly ran off Monday, though he was fitted with a microchip.

The Sheriff’s office confirmed Friday that Haso’s death is under investigation after his body was found in West Valley.

They say a necropsy is being performed. Anyone with information that could help authorities in their investigation can call (716) 938-2217.

Adam Duke is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2021. See more of his work here .

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter .