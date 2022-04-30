ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Colts trade back, snag receiver Pierce in second round

By Associated Press
WANE 15
WANE 15
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F11SE_0fOmspFP00

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -The Indianapolis Colts finally made some noise on the second night of the NFL draft by trading back in the second round and selecting receiver Alec Pierce at No. 53 overall.

General manager Chris Ballard had no first-round pick and sat out Thursday’s trade flurry.

It didn’t take long to make a move by swapping second-round picks with Minnesota and adding a third-rounder.

Pierce fills a big hole for Indianapolis as a deep-ball threat opposite 1,000-yard receiver Michael Pittman Jr.

Sports
