The NBA Playoffs continue with conference semifinals action this week and the latest DraftKings promo code provides the best overall way to bet on any game. With a new customer special that unlocks 30-1 odds on any team to win, new players can kick off the betting experience at DraftKings with a 30-1 odds boost. Forget the point spreads or current market moneyline odds, all players will be able to grab a +3000 odds boost on any team to simply secure an outright victory.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO