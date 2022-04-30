ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Padres' Jake Cronenworth: Hits second homer of season

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Cronenworth went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, an additional...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

CBS Sports

Marlins' Shawn Armstrong: Moved off 40-man roster

The Marlins designated Armstrong for assignment Monday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Zach Pop was optioned to Triple-A Jacksonville while Armstrong was removed from the 40-man roster entirely as the Marlins reduced their active roster from 28 to 26 men ahead of Monday's deadline. After winning a spot in the Marlins' Opening Day bullpen, Armstrong made seven appearances and was touched up for 10 runs (eight earned) on 10 hits and three walks across 6.2 innings.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Astros' Cristian Javier: Excels as sixth starter

Javier (2-0) got the win during Tuesday's 4-0 victory over Seattle, allowing two hits and two walks with four strikeouts in 5.1 scoreless innings. Javier retired the first eight batters he faced though noticeably slowed down by permitting two baserunners in the fifth inning and one in the sixth that prompted his removal. The 25-year-old has improved his pitch count in each of his five appearances and has only allowed one run in 11.2 innings across three starts. The superb performance probably earned him another turn, likely to come next week against Minnesota.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Mets' Trevor May: Faces extended absence

May (triceps) was diagnosed Wednesday with a stress reaction on the lower portion of his humerus and will be shut down from throwing for at least four weeks, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. May's triceps injury first surfaced during an April 11 appearance against the Phillies, but he missed only...
MLB
CBS Sports

Penguins' Jason Zucker: Missing more time

Zucker (lower body) is considered day-to-day but won't be available "early in Round 1," Dave Molinari of DKPittsburghSports.com reports. Head coach Mike Sullivan noted that the winger could be available later in the series, but it sounds like Zucker will miss at least the first couple of games against the Rangers. The 30-year-old winger scored 17 points in 41 games during his injury-plagued regular season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Jordan Luplow: Four-game starting run ends

Luplow is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Marlins, Jody Jackson of Bally Sports Arizona reports. Since returning from the injured list April 25, Luplow has made a strong push for a near-everyday role. He's appeared in eight of Arizona's nine games since being activated, starting five times while going 5-for-21 with two home runs, two walks, five RBI, four runs and a stolen base. Arizona likely envisioned the righty-hitting Luplow filling the short side of a platoon in the outfield, but the ongoing struggles of designated hitter Seth Beer and first baseman Christian Walker have allowed Luplow to push for more work against right-handed pitching.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Astros' Jeremy Pena: Two hits, stolen base

Pena went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a stolen base in Tuesday's 4-0 win against the Mariners. Pena singled and stole second in the third inning and brought home two runs with another single in the sixth. The theft is the 24-year-old's first surprisingly enough, as his sprint speed of 29.2 feet per second ranks 13th in MLB and he had five swipes in 30 games at the Triple-A level.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Rays' Robert Dugger: Designated for assignment

Dugger was designated for assignment by the Rays on Monday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Dugger's contract was selected Sunday, but he'll exit both the active and 40-man rosters just one day later. He soaked up 5.1 innings out of the bullpen Sunday against the Twins, allowing three runs on eight hits while striking out seven, but he could wind up waiting a while for his next opportunity now that he's off the 40-man roster.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Brewers' Devin Williams: Steps in for Hader

Williams closed out the Reds on Tuesday to earn his second save of the season. He struck out one batter in a perfect ninth inning. Manager Craig Counsell revealed after the game that Josh Hader was unavailable due to mid-back spasms. Fortunately for the Brewers, they have another one of the best relievers in baseball in Williams, who can step in for saves while Hader is ailing, though it doesn't sound like the lefty will be out more than a few additional days as a result of this particular issue.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Matt Davidson: Designated for assignment

Arizona designated Davidson for assignment following Sunday's 7-5 loss to the Cardinals, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports. Presumably, Davidson is one of two players being trimmed as MLB active rosters shrink from 28 to 26 on Monday. If Davidson clears waivers, he's expected to refuse the assignment and become a free agent. He went 1-for-10 with a home run and three walks during his time with the Diamondbacks.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Rockies' Kris Bryant: Return date unknown

Bryant (back) played catch Sunday but remains without a timetable to return, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports. Bryant has yet to swing a bat since hitting the injured list, and Sunday marked his first reported activity of any kind since first being sidelined. While it remains possible that he returns when initially eligible Friday, that doesn't seem overly likely given that Bryant mentioned the possibility of going on a rehab assignment before activation. Sam Hilliard should continue to receive an uptick in playing time in Bryant's absence, though he has played exclusively against right-handed pitchers this season.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Rockies' Alan Trejo: Sent down by Rockies

Trejo was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque on Sunday, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports. Trejo mainly operated as a depth option for the Rockies early in the season, but he recently drew four consecutive starts. He appeared in 10 games and hit .257 with a homer, a double, six runs and six RBI, but he'll be demoted since Colorado will activate Garrett Hampson (hand) from the 10-day injured list Tuesday.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Orioles' Kelvin Gutierrez: Designated for assignment

Gutierrez was designated for assignment by the Orioles on Monday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. With roster sizes dropping from 28 to 26, the Orioles decided to move on from Gutierrez. The 27-year-old has gone 4-for-28 at with one extra-base hit and three RBI over 12 games. He will now either report to Triple-A Norfolk, get claimed by another team or be released outright.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Rays' Josh Lowe: Optioned to Triple-A

Lowe was optioned to Triple-A Durham on Sunday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Lowe didn't have a particularly hot start to the regular season, as he slashed just .181/.250/.325 with three homers, 13 runs, eight RBI and a stolen base. However, he still had regular playing time and is one of the Rays' top prospects, so it's surprising to see him sent down as part of a move to trim the major-league roster from 28 to 26 players by Monday. The 24-year-old will likely be back with the major-league club at some point as long as regains some production at the plate in Durham, but it's not yet clear when that could occur. Harold Ramirez and Brett Phillips should see an uptick in playing time following Lowe's demotion.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Twins' Jose Miranda: Could be called up by Twins

Miranda could be called up by the Twins if Kyle Garlick (calf) is placed on the injured list, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports. Miranda got off to a relatively slow start at Triple-A St. Paul this year but has heated up recently and is in the midst of a six-game hitting streak. During that time, he's slashed .333/.375/.619 with a homer, three doubles, four runs and two RBI. The extent of Garlick's right calf tightness isn't yet known, but manager Rocco Baldelli said Sunday that the injury isn't "the most minor of occurrences." Miranda is among the Twins' top prospects and hasn't yet made his major-league debut despite slashing .344/.401/.572 with 30 homers, 97 runs, 94 RBI and four steals in the minors last year. Miranda was off to a slow start at Triple-A, hitting .256 with a .737 OPS, but he is hitting .300/.351/.520 with a homer in his last 57 plate appearances. The Twins are in need of right-handed bats with Miguel Sano on the IL and Garlick hurt.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Mariners' Kyle Lewis: Set to begin rehab assignment

Lewis (knee) will report to Triple-A Tacoma on Tuesday to begin a rehab assignment. Lewis' scheduled appearance for Tacoma on Tuesday will mark his first game action in affiliated ball since late May of last season, when he developed a right knee injury that was later revealed to be a torn meniscus. He underwent surgery soon after and was expected to make a late-season return, but he suffered a setback in his recovery that prompted the Mariners to take a cautious approach with bringing him back to begin the 2022 campaign. Lewis has since appeared in games at extended spring training without any discomfort in his knee, so he'll now move on to Tacoma for rehab games in what marks the final step of his lengthy recovery process. Once activated from the 10-day injured list, Lewis could challenge the struggling Jarred Kelenic for an everyday role in the Seattle outfield.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Astros' Martin Maldonado: Takes seat Wednesday

Maldonado isn't in the lineup Wednesday against the Mariners, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. Maldonado has gone 0-for-9 with four strikeouts over the last three games, and he'll get a breather in Wednesday's series finale. Jason Castro will start behind the dish and bat eighth.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Angels' Austin Warren: Suffers broken nose

Warren was placed on the 15-day injured list Tuesday with a nasal fracture, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports. Warren suffered the injury during batting practice Tuesday, as he was struck in the face by a stray ball. The 25-year-old has a 4.32 ERA, 1.56 WHIP and 5:5 K:BB through 8.1 innings this season but will no be unavailable for at least the next 15 days.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Ready to go Wednesday

Molina is starting at catcher and will bat eighth against the Royals on Wednesday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. After missing Tuesday's loss to the Royals while dealing with an illness, Molina is ready to go for Wednesday's rubber match. The 39-year-old has gotten off to a slow start this season, batting .208 with one extra-base hit while still looking for his first RBI. If his struggles continue, Andrew Knizner figures to gain more playing time as the year goes on.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

