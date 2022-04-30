Severe Weather Statement issued for Coffey, Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 10:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Randolph The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Black River At Pocahontas affecting Randolph County. Black River At Black Rock affecting Jackson, Independence and Lawrence Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Black River At Pocahontas. * WHEN...Until Monday morning. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Flooding of backwater up tributaries is spreading into lands along the Current, Fourche, and Black rivers. Water is spreading towards the northern edge of the airport. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 18.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.8 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Sunday morning. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecast 1 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Crest Time Date Black River Pocahontas 17.0 18.8 Wed 10 AM 18.5 17.8 17.3 18.8 1 PM 5/04

RANDOLPH COUNTY, AR ・ 3 HOURS AGO