Manistee, MI

Region 7 Healthcare Coalition Hosts Volunteer Reception Center Exercise

By Meredith St. Henry
 4 days ago
The Region 7 Healthcare Coalition teamed up with Antrim, Benzie and Manistee’s community emergency response teams for a volunteer reception center exercise.

In a major emergency like a large scale fire, power outage or tornado a volunteer reception center would be set up. Trained volunteers run the center but a call goes out to the community for anyone to come volunteer.

Main duties of the center is a place for first responders to take a break, eat and hydrate.

“It’s bringing the volunteers and getting to the places where they need to go,” said Jeremy Scott the Deputy Administrator for Antrim County. “They’re the ones volunteers are the ones bringing the equipment, bringing the expertise that we may not have or that could be critical to help our first responders.”

More than 50 volunteers showed up to participate in the volunteer reception exercise.

Traverse Connect Report Focuses on Housing, Childcare Needs

Northern Michigan business leaders are working to tackle the problems facing employers. Traverse Connect is one of the organizations that takes the lead in issues affecting business owners, and they’re discussing their 2021 Annual Report. Some familiar problems are still posing challenges, but more solutions are also on the horizon. CEO Warren Call says they’re “talking a lot about childcare and housing. Obviously those are the big issues for our businesses, and really every organization and every individual in northern Michigan.”
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
