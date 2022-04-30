Rockers, Lail ground Dirty Birds

High Point Rocker’s Brady Lail pitches against Charleston Dirty Birds at Truist Point on Friday. PAIGE DINGLER | HPE INTERN

HIGH POINT — Not quite sure in the offseason if he wanted to continue his career on the independent league level, Brady Lail is now happy he did with the High Point Rockers.

Lail, who was drafted by the Yankees in 2012 and saw brief action in the Majors the past three seasons before he was released by the Phillies last October, made it a second strong start in two outings, giving up a run on three hits in the first seven innings as High Point clipped the Charleston Dirty Birds 6-3 on Friday at Truist Point.

The victory was the fifth straight for the Rockers, who improved to 6-2.

“I love it,” Lail said. “I was skeptical to come play in indy ball. But the environment here, and Jamie (manager Jamie Keefe) and Frank (pitching coach Frank Viola), I found the love of the game again. With my career being up and down, it’s been hard to find that. But meeting Frank and Jamie and knowing they have our backs is a breath of fresh air. There’s a reason I’ve played this game for so long and honestly, I’m honored to be here.”

Lail threw 60 strikes in just 73 pitches in squaring his record at 1-1, fanning nine that included five of six in the third and fourth innings. He issued no walks.

“He was consistent in pounding the zone and threw just about every pitch for a strike tonight,” Keefe said. “He got in the groove and cruised, it was really fun to watch.”

Lail, who gave up an unearned run in six innings and took a loss in his other outing, tried to give a lot of the credit for Friday’s performance to catcher Chris Proctor.

“Proctor was guiding me,” Lail said. “The young guy has great knowledge of the game and kept me in my rhythm. Anytime I shook him off, he knew what I wanted to go to. My hat’s off to him. I back him 100%.”

Lail gave up a triple in the first and a solo homer and single in the fifth.

“(Proctor) was very confident behind the plate,” Lail said. “The goal was to get strike one, and we did that a lot, and then we could have some fun after that. He just kept me locked in.”

Lail left the game with the Rockers leading 6-1. They scored twice in the first. Quincy Latimore singled in the first run and the second scored on a groundout with a runner on third.

The lead grew to 3-0 in the second when Tyler Ladendorf scored on a ground ball that was turned into a double play.

High Point grew the lead to 6-1 with three in the fifth. Jay Gonzalez scored on Latimore’s flyout to the wall in left, and Ben Aklinski then laced a two-run double to the wall in left.

Jerry Downs, Latimore and Proctor had two hits each, and Aklinski and Latimore had two RBI games while Xander Wiel had one.

All six runs and 10 hits were allowed by former Rocker Dom DeMasi, who took the loss.

Connor Justus, who had the homer against Lail, laced a two-out two-run double off Chasen Bradford to cut the lead to 6-3 in the ninth. But, Bradford struck out Mike Hart swinging to end the game.

The second game of the three-game series is today at 6:35 p.m. Neil Uskali is the expected starter for the Rockers while Jose Mesa Jr, is slated to pitch for Charleston.