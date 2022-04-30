ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

1 arrested in officer-involved shooting at Cabela’s

By Jordan Honeycutt
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CuQeI_0fOmp5Cn00

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a shooting at a Cabela’s Sporting Goods Store located on Lang Ave. near I-25. An off-duty state police officer was involved in the shooting around 8:30 p.m. Friday night.

Story continues below

State police say that 18-year-old Gabriel Velasquez was attempting to steal ammunition but was confronted by the store manager. They say when the manager escorted him out, Velasquez took out and pointed his gun.

An off-duty state police officer saw it happen and asked if Velasquez took his gun out. When the manager said “yes,” the state police officer confronted Velasquez.

State police say that Velasquez fired first and that’s when the officer returned fire. Velasquez is at UNM Hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

Police arrested the driver who took Velasquez to Cabela’s. He is identified as 18-year-old Joseph Montoya.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 8

Beautie Quinn
4d ago

idk what I missed but if they were in a shootout what makes the suspect a suspect and the "officer" still just an officer rather than another suspect?

Reply(5)
4
Related
KRQE News 13

Man arrested just three days after being released from jail

HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – An accused thief has been arrested again just three days after being released from jail. Alfredo Montes was released from the Lea County Detention Center on Mar. 28. Then Mar. 31, Montes was caught with stolen metal items. He also had two active arrest warrants for two catalytic converter thefts on Mar. 16. […]
HOBBS, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque man will serve 30 years for robbery turned murder

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Nathaniel Hernandez will spend 30 years in prison for a robbery turned murder. Prosecutors say in March 2020, Herandez was one of seven people looking to rob a home on Arno near Central and Coal. An argument broke out and Hernandez opened fire, killing 38-year-old Jeff Baca and injuring a teenager. One of […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
State
Virginia State
Albuquerque, NM
Crime & Safety
City
Albuquerque, NM
City
Roswell, NM
KRQE News 13

Family of woman killed in Foothills shooting speaks out

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Alicia Hall, 31, was killed when John Hunter began shooting out of his Foothills home at cars stopped at a stop sign. She was almost home after leaving a doctor’s appointment when Hunter went on his shooting spree. Her mother, Trinidad Lopez, says she is still coming to terms with Hall’s death. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
KTSM

Victims in deadly I-10 head-on crash near Las Cruces identified

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New Mexico State Police (NMSP) officials have identified the two drivers killed last week in a head-on, wrong-way crash on I-10 west of Las Cruces In the early morning hours of April 15, the New Mexico State Police were called to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 near milepost 122, […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KRQE News 13

Police searching for man who walked out of hospital

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –  Albuquerque Police are asking for the public’s help finding a man who walked out of Kaseman Hospital and may not know he’s at significant risk for a medical emergency. According to APD, Michael Murphy left the hospital on Tuesday without receiving lab results. Those results showed his he’s at a high risk […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime#Sporting Goods Store#Cabela#Unm Hospital#Nexstar Media Inc#Krqe News#Albuquerque News
KRQE News 13

2 teens killed in Roswell homicide

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Roswell police are investigating the shooting deaths of two teenage boys that happened Saturday afternoon. Police say the boys, 15-year-old Cameron Luna and 16-year-old Jorge Armendariz, were shot at Cahoon Park between the tennis and basketball courts off Riverside Drive around 5:00 p.m. According to a Roswell police press release, investigators say […]
ROSWELL, NM
KRQE News 13

Woman cut off GPS monitor day she is released, warrant issued

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A woman given break after break is in trouble once again. In October, Britney Curry took a guilty plea on a charge of larceny. In July, she was accused of going onto a property and stealing catalytic converters. Curry’s sentence was suspended and she was put on probation. According to court documents, she […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

1 dead in northeast Albuquerque stabbing

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are investigating a homicide they say happened early Sunday morning. Officers were dispatched to the 8900 block of Jefferson St. NE near Alameda around 4:00 a.m. to reports of a stabbing incident. Officials say a woman knocked on a neighbor’s door asking for police to be called. The woman said […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRQE News 13

High profile murderer in trouble again while behind bars

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man charged with two high-profile murders is in trouble again. This time, Izaiah Garcia is accused of stabbing another inmate at the Metropolitan Detention Center allegedly out of revenge for the death of his half-brother. Izaiah Garcia, 21, is currently awaiting sentencing for...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Man flees deputies in South Valley, found in storage shed

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man was arrested Thursday after Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office deputies say he nearly drove into one of their cars and eventually was found in a stranger’s storage shed. Matthew Valdez, 28, is being charged with aggravated assault of a peace officer, aggravated fleeing of a law officer, receiving or transferring […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Man accused of using child in Walmart robbery

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A warrant is out for the arrest of a man accused of using his child in a robbery. According to the criminal complaint, a woman – later identified as Leezul Ogaldez – went into the Walmart at Coors and I-40 with the child. When they tried to leave, they were stopped. Police […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Woman dies in hospital after being dropped off with gunshot wound

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police Department is investigating the death of a woman who was taken to a local hospital with a gunshot wound. Police say the woman was pronounced deceased after she arrived at Presbyterian Hospital around 3 a.m. Monday morning. According to APD, homicide detectives have interviewed the male driver who took the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

20K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy