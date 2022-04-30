1 arrested in officer-involved shooting at Cabela’s

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a shooting at a Cabela’s Sporting Goods Store located on Lang Ave. near I-25. An off-duty state police officer was involved in the shooting around 8:30 p.m. Friday night.

Story continues below

State police say that 18-year-old Gabriel Velasquez was attempting to steal ammunition but was confronted by the store manager. They say when the manager escorted him out, Velasquez took out and pointed his gun.

An off-duty state police officer saw it happen and asked if Velasquez took his gun out. When the manager said “yes,” the state police officer confronted Velasquez.

State police say that Velasquez fired first and that’s when the officer returned fire. Velasquez is at UNM Hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

Police arrested the driver who took Velasquez to Cabela’s. He is identified as 18-year-old Joseph Montoya.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.