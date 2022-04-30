HPD investigating broken door at local business
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Henderson Police Department (HPD) is looking for information on a possible criminal mischief charge. The glass door at Aimhonline.com located at 138 N. Alvasia St. was reported damaged on April 28.
The damage occurred between the times of 9 p.m. on April 27 and 6:45 a.m. on April 28. Anyone with any information is asked to contact HPD at (270) 831 -1295 or Henderson Crime Stoppers at (270) 831-1111.
