NEW YORK — (AP) — Markets are holding relatively steady after the Federal Reserve’s widely anticipated decision to raise interest rates by double the usual amount in a bid to fight inflation. The Fed also announced details of how it will start reducing its huge holdings of Treasury debt and mortgage-backed securities, a tool the Fed has used to help keep long-term interest rates low. Bond yields came a bit off their highs after the Fed released its latest policy statement Tuesday afternoon, and gold prices moved higher. Stock indexes bounced around, leaving the S&P 500 up 0.4% after briefly dipping into the red.

STOCKS ・ 29 MINUTES AGO