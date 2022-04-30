ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago radio legend Kevin Matthews and Jim Shorts fill in for Dave Plier for 16 minutes

By Ben Anderson
wgnradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChicago radio legend Kevin Matthews fills in for WGN Radio’s Dave Plier (for a...

wgnradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
WGN News

Celebration of life held Tuesday for WGN-TV icon Merri Dee

CHICAGO — A celebration of life and memorial service was held Tuesday in honor of WGN-TV icon Merri Dee. Dee passed away on March 16 at the age of 85. She was a local television star with 43 years in Chicago broadcasting, nearly all of them spent at WGN. She was on-air from 1972-1983 and […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN Radio

Text attacks against Calumet City officials

Nyota T. Figgs, Calumet City Clerk, joins Dean Richards, in for Lisa Dent, on Chicago’s Afternoon News. She says she began to experience a hostile work environment since the city’s newest mayor took office. After keeping her distance from the office, the attacks were delivered straight to her phone.
CALUMET CITY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Radio#Bears#Watt#Beaver Island#Wgn Radio
earnthenecklace.com

Who Is Stacey Baca’s Husband? Meet Todd Gilchrist, the ABC7 Chicago Anchor’s Spouse

Stacey Baca announced she is leaving ABC 7 Chicago after 20 years. Of course, Chicago residents who adore this news anchor want to know why she is leaving. Baca hopes to spend more time with her family, especially her other half. Stacey Baca’s husband, Todd Gilchrist, is pretty low-key and has next to no social media presence. He doesn’t appear on his journalist wife’s social pages often either. When he does, it is when Baca expresses how much she loves her beau. The small glimpses into their relationship has her followers swooning and craving to know more about who Todd Gilchrist is. So we reveal more about Baca’s husband’s background in this Todd Gilchrist wiki.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

5 veteran free agents the Chicago Bears must sign after the draft

After months of gearing up, the 2022 NFL Draft has come and went in the blink of an eye. For Chicago Bears fans, it was a rollercoaster of emotions. On Day 1, of course, Bears fans sat back and waited with a good chunk of the league also not picking in the first round. But, then Day 2 came, and general manager Ryan Poles swooped in for incredible value.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
CBS Chicago

'Dolton Bowl' closing in south suburban Dolton

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Dolton Bowl in south suburban Dolton is closing its doors for good. Owners took to Facebook to announce the closing and said, "We appreciate all the support, bowlers and friends of DOLTON BOWL over the years!"      The last day for bowlers will be Sunday, May 15.Hundreds of people have already commented on the Dolton Bowl's Facebook post, saying they'll miss it.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN Radio

IL Supreme Court denies Richard Dent’s attempt to I.D. accusers

Former Chicago Bear and NFL Hall of Famer Richard Dent joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain why he’s seeking to identify a woman who has accused him of sexual harassment. Rich Dent’s attorney, Paul Neilan, also joins the conversation. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 […]
CHICAGO, IL
Eater

Smoque, One of Chicago’s Premier Barbecues, Is Opening a Steakhouse

Back in 2019, Barry Sorkin, the owner of Smoque BBQ, one of Chicago’s best places for ribs, brisket, and pulled pork, applied for a liquor license under a fairly obvious name: “Steaque.” The assumption was Sorkin would take the same care toward ribeyes, New York strips, and T-bones as he did with the smoked meats at Smoque.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy