Special Weather Statement issued for Grant by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 11:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-10 00:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. Target Area: Daviess; Gibson; Knox; Pike The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana White River at Edwardsport. White River at Elliston. Wabash River at Montezuma. .Multiple rounds of rain over the last few days will lead to minor flooding along lower portions of the White River and upper portions on the Wabash River. Additional rainfall later this week should keep portions of the White and Wabash above flood stage through Saturday. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...White River at Edwardsport. * WHEN...Until early Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Old Vincennes Road and residential property in this area begin to flood. Flooding of low agricultural fields occurs along portions of the river. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:00 AM EDT Wednesday /6:00 AM CDT Wednesday/ the stage was 15.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:00 AM EDT Wednesday /6:00 AM CDT Wednesday/ was 15.2 feet. - Forecast...The river will rise to 15.9 feet early Friday afternoon. It will then fall to 15.5 feet and begin rising again Saturday morning. It will rise to 15.9 feet early Sunday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Monday afternoon. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

DAVIESS COUNTY, IN ・ 3 HOURS AGO