SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — 45 years is no brief period of time. And when you look at it in the context of history, it can seem even further away. Back in 1977, Vietnam, Watergate and Nixon’s resignation were still fresh in Americans’ minds. And the Cold War wasn’t history; it was daily life.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO