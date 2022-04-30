ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westport, CT

Westport Country Playhouse Commissions Three Playwrights to Develop New Works through a Laurents/Hatcher Foundation Award

westportlocal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWestport Country Playhouse announces the first formal group of commissioned playwrights in the theater’s 91-year history: Matthew Greene, Monet Hurst-Mendoza, and Johnny G. Lloyd. The commissions are made possible through the Laurents/Hatcher Foundation Award, created in 2010 by Tony Award-winning playwright, director, and screenwriter Authur Laurents, who wrote the books for...

westportlocal.com

Variety

Livestream Platform Mandolin Creates Venue and Promoter Network to Foster ‘Turnkey’ Streaming Music Shows (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Mandolin, one of the most celebrated livestream platforms to have come to the forefront in the last two years, is looking to keep the concert streaming boom going with the launch of its Venue and Promoter Network. The newly announced initiative is aimed at providing artists’ camps access to a list of dozens of U.S. venues that offer a “turnkey” experience for hosting livestream concerts, from small clubs to iconic venues like the Ryman Auditorium and Red Rocks Amphitheatre to the arena level. The list of clubs and halls that are already part of...
INTERNET

