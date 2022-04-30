ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Parham and Austin’s amazing journeys from the UM to the NFL

By Samaria Terry
WREG
WREG
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RsgY1_0fOmkUca00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Dylan Parham came to the University of Memphis as a 2-star defensive lineman.

Since then, he’s put on 55 pounds and has emerged as one of the nation’s top offensive linemen.

“I’ve been dreaming about being drafted for a long time, so just to have this opportunity is a blessing,” said Parham. “I’ve been lifting heavy for sure. At the end of the day, I know in this next level I’m going have to be competing with the best of the best.”

The versatility of this first team All-AAC lineman is what easily sets him apart.

“Just me playing both guard positions and then being able to play center, that was a big thing for me, especially for the Senior Bowl to showcase that I could do center and guard,” Parham said. “So, just being able to play those three interior spots is the biggest thing that they love to see about me.”

Former walk-on wide receiver Calvin Austin III has been overlooked most of his career, mainly because of his size.

“Early on, I believed, but I really couldn’t see it,” Austin said after the Tigers Pro Day. “Like, I still work and stuff and want to get there, but now being at a point where like I can kind of almost see it, I don’t really even know how I can explain the feeling. It’s just a great feeling.”

The 5-7, 170 pound wideout dazzled in his last two years at the U of M with back to back 1000 yards seasons. He then turned heads nation-wide at the NFL Combine, finishing with the fifth fastest 40 time.

“It’s becoming a passing league where they want those fast and quick guys,” Austin said. “So, just continuing to show all those things I can do, get in and out of breaks. I think it’s perfect for for me and how the league is evolving.”

Dylan Parham was selected by the Las Vegas Raiders in the 3rd round with the 90th overall pick.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

