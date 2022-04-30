ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One of Mobile’s ‘Most Wanted’ arrested on un-related crime

By Summer Poole
 4 days ago

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — A man who was wanted in connection with a shooting at M&M Food Mart earlier this year has been arrested after an off-duty police officer caught him allegedly shoplifting.

Officials with the Mobile Police Department said Trenteon King, 22, was arrested on April 29, 2022. King was allegedly in possession of a handgun when the off-duty officer arrested him. On March 10, 2022, officers were called to the M&M Food Mart due to gunshots being fired.

Mobile police, victims’ families ask ‘see something, say something’ when it comes to gun violence

When officers arrived they determined that two men accidentally bumped into each other in the store, which led to a verbal altercation. One of the men pulled out a gun and started shooting at the other, hitting two bystanders in the process. The victims were transported to the hospital and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

