ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, WV

Last member of USS John Hood turns 100 years-old

By Allen Clayton
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r3Keg_0fOmhywT00

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – One of the last surviving members of World War II’s U.S.S. John Hood, and founder of the American Legion Post 68 in Bridgeport, celebrated his 100th birthday this Friday.

Family and friends joined the celebration at The “O” by Oliverio’s, celebrating the long life of Otha “Junior” Compton.

In 1942, Compton was inducted into the Navy. For Compton’s service, he was awarded three Bronze Stars, the Asiatic and Pacific Ribbons, and the Victory Medal.

“I’m just lucky that’s all. I am just blessed to be alive now, all the things I’ve gone through, WWII and all, I am just really happy and blessed to be alive,” Compton said. “The party is wonderful, wonderful, they shouldn’t have done it for me but I’m glad they did. I don’t deserve it.

Buckhannon welcomes new art installations

Compton worked in the coal industry, insurance and real estate after the war. In 1961, he established what would become Compton Bowling Lanes on Old Route 50 East.

“Everybody has been so kind to me, so nice to me, everybody looking after me. And it’s in the Bible you know, we’re supposed to bring our kids up and take care of them, and then when they get older they’re supposed to take care of you, and when they get older they’re supposed to take care of the parents,” Compton said.

Compton said the first ship he was on in the Navy was the U.S.S. Cony and it was hit with a Japanese suicide plane, but he was not on the ship when it was hit and was instead in the hospital having surgery. He said the secret to staying alive is not smoking and eating healthy.

“I’m pretty healthy, I eat oatmeal and put some honey on it. They say sugar is a poison and if you eat enough of it kill ya. So, I put honey on it, and half a banana, a little bit of milk. Then I can go around and tell people, I eat my honey everyday,” Compton said.

Family and friends said Compton is still full of life and loves joking and having fun. The advice he had for young people was to straighten up and to behave themselves, and to be good like him.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WBOY 12 News

WV firefighter dies trying to rescue residents

UPDATE 5/1/22, 8:35 P.M. The Braxton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a single vehicle accident that occurred just south of Sutton, WV near the Herold Bridge when the vehicle went into the Elk River. Both occupants drowned in the accident. A volunteer fireman also drowned attempting to rescue the victims. A deputy and state trooper […]
SUTTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Buckhannon, WV
Bridgeport, WV
Government
City
Bridgeport, WV
Bridgeport, WV
Sports
Daily Mail

Navy service member, 29, assigned to San Diego explosive disposal unit, dies in unexplained 'training accident' at Marine Corps base in Hawaii

A 29 year-old Navy explosives expert died during a training event at a Marine Corps base in Hawaii in what military bosses have dubbed a 'training accident.'. Lieutenant Junior Grade Aaron Fowler, 29, who had been assigned to a San Diego-based explosive ordnance disposal unit, was pronounced dead after becoming unresponsive during training at Marine Corps Base Hawaii in Kanehoe Bay, according to a statement by the Navy Expeditionary Combat Command Public Affairs.
Fox News

Navy service member dies during training in Hawaii

A Navy service member assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit One died on Sunday during training in Hawaii. Lt. j.g. Aaron Fowler, 29, became unresponsive while training with the Marine Corps at Marine Corps Base Hawaii in Kanehoe Bay and was later pronounced deceased at a hospital. Fowler entered...
HAWAII STATE
MilitaryTimes

Top sailor to USS George Washington crew: at least you’re not in a foxhole

As sailors assigned to the aircraft carrier George Washington cope with three suicides among their shipmates in the past two weeks, and as the ship continues a lengthy and extended maintenance overhaul in the desolation of Newport News, Virginia--resulting at times in no power or working bathrooms for those living onboard--the Navy’s top enlisted sailor brought a blunt message during a visit Friday.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Poison#Art Installations#U S S#Navy#Pacific Ribbons#Japanese
americanmilitarynews.com

7 sailors on USS George Washington have died of varying causes over the past 12 months

Seven USS George Washington sailors have died over the past 12 months for various causes, including three in the space a week earlier this month, the Navy said. The latest, Seaman Recruit Xavier Hunter Mitchell-Sandor, like the two others this month, had come directly to the carrier from boot camp and A-school. He enlisted in the Navy in August.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
americanmilitarynews.com

2 US Navy sailors injured in nuclear sub accident

Two U.S. Navy personnel were injured on Saturday during routine testing of the USS Louisiana, a nuclear ballistic missile submarine docked at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility in Washington, the facility said on Sunday in a press release posted on Facebook. Around noon local time, the sub...
ACCIDENTS
americanmilitarynews.com

3 US sailors from same aircraft carrier found dead in a week

Three U.S. Navy sailors assigned to the same aircraft carrier have been found dead in a single week. Their causes of death have not yet been revealed. CNN reported Monday the three sailors were each found dead inside in less than a week. All three sailors were assigned to the aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN-73), which is currently at its homeport in Newport News, Virginia.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
World War II
NewsBreak
Sports
MilitaryTimes

Hawaii Marine dies in drowning incident

A Marine private first class stationed aboard Marine Corps Base Hawaii died Sunday while swimming at North Beach, the Marine Corps said. The Marine, who has not yet been publicly identified, was pronounced dead at a local hospital following first responders’ unsuccessful attempts at resuscitation after finding the Marine in the water.
HAWAII STATE
Fox11online.com

Navy could retire many ships built in Marinette

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The Navy that once wanted smaller, speedy warships to chase down pirates has made a speedy pivot to Russia and China — and many of those recently built ships could be retired. The U.S. Navy wants to decommission nine ships in the Freedom-class of...
MILITARY
Black Enterprise

Navy Vessel Named After First Black Marine Aviator Frank E. Petersen Jr. Will Be Commissioned in May

A ship named after the first Black aviator and general officer in the Marine Corps will be commissioned on Saturday, May 14, 2022. According to a press release from the Navy, an Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, the future USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG 121), will be commissioned, honoring Petersen Jr., the first African American Marine Corps aviator and the first African American Marine Corps officer to be promoted to brigadier general. He died on Aug. 25, 2015.
PASCAGOULA, MS
WBOY 12 News

Roof of old Ramada Inn blown off in storms

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The roof of the former Ramada Inn building in Morgantown was damaged on Sunday evening, likely due to storms in the area. According to officials at the scene, the initial call came around 9:00 P.M. for an excessive amount of water in the building. However, when firefighters arrived, they found “90% of […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy