Every Product Manager wishes that their app will change the lives of its users for the better. This was the case for me too when we just started working on the AI mobile app CountThis. In the beginning, the app was supposed to instantly count similar objects in a photo with the help of our own neural network. At that point, we didn’t have a limited list of objects for counting; instead, we wanted to cover as many application spheres as possible. However, as we kept developing the app, we started to focus on certain categories, that is, on the accuracy of the result. The “less is more” rule came into play in this case.

