Cincinnati, OH

Bengals trade up to get cornerback

By Associated Press
 4 days ago

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Bengals traded up to get cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt from Nebraska in the second round of the NFL draft. The Bengals traded the 63rd and 209th pick for the 60th pick to get Taylor-Britt to address their need for depth at cornerback. The 22-year-old had 51 tackles, three for loss, broke up 11 passes and had one interception in 12 starts for the Cornhuskers in 2021.

