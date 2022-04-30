Bengals trade up to get cornerback

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Bengals traded up to get cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt from Nebraska in the second round of the NFL draft. The Bengals traded the 63rd and 209th pick for the 60th pick to get Taylor-Britt to address their need for depth at cornerback. The 22-year-old had 51 tackles, three for loss, broke up 11 passes and had one interception in 12 starts for the Cornhuskers in 2021.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.