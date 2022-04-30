ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL Draft 2022: Falcons take Desmond Ridder, Titans select Malik Willis in third

By Connor Grott
 4 days ago
April 29 (UPI) -- After just one quarterback went in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Atlanta Falcons ended the 54-pick gap between quarterbacks by selecting Cincinnati's Desmond Ridder in Friday's third round.

The Falcons used the No. 74 overall pick in the draft to take Ridder. The only other signal-caller drafted before Ridder this year was Kenny Pickett, who was selected at No. 20 overall Thursday night by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

It is the latest that a second quarterback has come off the board in a single draft since 1996, when Tony Banks was the first quarterback taken by St. Louis at No. 42 and Bobby Hoying went to Philadelphia at No. 85.

The 6-foot-4, 215-pound Ridder was a four-year starter for the Bearcats. He recorded 3,334 passing yards, 30 touchdowns and eight interceptions in what was his best season in 2021.

Ridder, 22, completed at least 60% of his throws in three of four seasons at Cincinnati. He threw at least 18 touchdowns in each season and never tossed more than nine picks in a season.

Ridder is the second quarterback taken by Atlanta since the franchise selected Matt Ryan in 2008. The other was Sean Renfree, who went at No. 249 in 2013.

Ryan was traded to the Indianapolis Colts earlier this off-season. To replace him, the Falcons added veteran quarterback Marcus Mariota.

Later in the third round, the Tennessee Titans took Liberty quarterback Malik Willis at No. 86 overall.

The Titans traded up with the Las Vegas Raiders to make Willis the third quarterback to fly off the board.

Willis, an Atlanta native, began his career at Auburn before transferring to Liberty. He passed for more than 5,000 career yards and ran for more than 1,800 yards in his collegiate career.

Just eight picks later, the Carolina Panthers traded up to grab Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral.

Over parts of four seasons at Ole Miss, he compiled 8,287 passing yards with 57 touchdowns and 23 interceptions.

The Spun

LSU 5-Star Efton Reid Makes His Transfer Decision

When former LSU five-star big man Efton Reid put his name in the transfer portal, he instantly skied to the top of many program’s boards. On Sunday, the gifted seven-footer announced his decision to leave the Tigers in favor of the Bulldogs. Reid is taking his talents to Gonzaga.
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Names The Best Program In College Football

The pervasiveness of cheating in college football wasn’t the only thing Paul Finebaum talked about during his Monday appearance on “McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning.” The ESPN personality also gave his thoughts on who the best program in the country is. And fresh off a national...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Reacts To The Major Cheating Allegations

It wouldn’t be college football without a little drama. And Pitt All-American Jordan Addison is currently at the center of it. During an appearance on Monday’s “McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning,” Paul Finebaum weighed in on the issue of tampering in the age of NIL.
NFL
CBS Sports

Winners and losers of the 2022 NFL Draft, plus grading all 32 teams and ranking the nine QBs drafted

Welcome to the Monday edition of the Pick Six newsletter!. If I sound tired today, it's because I spent the entire weekend trying to memorize the names of all 262 picks that were made in the NFL Draft over the weekend. Speaking of the draft, that's basically all we're going to talk about today, so I hope you're ready for that and if you're not, you better start mentally preparing now.
NFL
thecomeback.com

Falcons release veteran running back

The Atlanta Falcons had a disappointing season in 2021, finishing with a 7-10 record. However, despite missing the playoffs for the fourth consecutive season, there were a few bright spots. One of them was the emergence of former wide receiver turned running back Cordarelle Paterson, who shined in his new...
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

Everyone’s Saying The Same Thing About Georgia Fans Today

It’s a good time to be a University of Georgia football fan. The Bulldogs are coming off one of the best seasons in program history, as Kirby Smart’s team, led by quarterback Stetson Bennett and a historically good defense, defeated Alabama in the College Football Playoff national title game.
ATHENS, GA
saturdaytradition.com

Former Minnesota WR announces transfer to Big 12 team

Douglas Emilien is following the yellow brick road. Monday, the former Minnesota wide receiver announced his decision to transfer to Kansas. He will join former teammate and running back Ky Thomas, who also entered the transfer portal following the 2021 season. Emilien spent two seasons playing at Minnesota, appearing in...
MINNESOTA STATE
