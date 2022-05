Aiden Fleck drove in Jack Billings with a 1-out sacrifice fly to give the Cony Rams a 7-6 win over the Nokomis Warriors on Friday, April 29th in Augusta. Nokomis led 3-1 at the end of 2 innings before Cony scored 4 runs in the bottom of the 3rd to take a 5-3 lead. The Warriors added 2 runs in the top of the 4th to tie the game briefly at 5-5. The Rams scored 1 run in the bottom of the 4th to take a 6-5 lead. Nokomis tied the score at 6-6 in the top of the 6th.

