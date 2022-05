GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. – April 29, 2022 – The Chadron State College softball team was in Grand Junction on Friday, for the first of its final two Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference doubleheaders of the season. The Colorado Mesa University Mavericks won games one and two in the series, slapping three homers in a 6-2 victory, and cruising to an 11-0 win in the second contest.

GRAND JUNCTION, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO