Crews battle abandoned house fire in Youngstown

A barn fire in the Town of Niles sent multiple fire crews responding. The Citizen reports the fire occurred on North Glen Haven Road around 3:30pm Saturday. Multiple agencies responded to the blaze and no injuries have been reported. No other information has been released as of yet. Get the...
A suspect was taken into custody in the case of a missing Wisconsin girl whose body was found this week, authorities said Tuesday. Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm identified the suspect as a juvenile who was "known" to Iliana "Lily" M. Peters, 10, but provided no additional details about the person or what charges they may face.
Franklin-based State Police responded to a one-vehicle crash on State Route 8 early Sunday morning. According to police, the accident happened around 12:19 a.m. on Sunday, May 1, on State Route 8, in Victory Township, Venango County. Police say a 2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer driven by 25-year-old Shyler S. Gill, of...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Dive teams were hard at work Monday looking for a man that has been missing since 1999. Charles Hanlon of Bloomingdale, Ohio has been missing since October 27, 1999, and Jefferson County officials have confirmed that they have found the truck that was linked to Hanlon while searching the Ohio River. […]
Comments / 0