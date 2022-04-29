ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Meredith’s WDW w/Starcruiser trip – PREP304

By Shannon Albert
WDW Prep School
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeredith and her family recently did a Disney World...

wdwprepschool.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wdw#Wdw W Starcruiser Trip#Disney World
ohmymag.co.uk

These are two main reasons why your dog stares at you

While we love our dogs as much as we can, their stares can confuse us at times. If you have a dog, you’d know it spends most of its time staring at you. Their stares could mean that they want something from you or they want to be left alone. Canine behaviourist and trainer, Adem Fehmi, from Barking Heads spoke to The Mirror and categorised a dog’s stare into two main categories. However, Adam does emphasise that approaching a dog should be done only after judging their body language to avoid any unfortunate events.
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy